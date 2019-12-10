Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Edward Jones

Video Credit: KQTV - Published < > Embed
Edward JonesJosh Royeton from Edward Jones joins us with some financial advise.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Edward Jones

The manu script.

Mona kosar abdi, abc news capitol hill.

>> the uncertainty of the stock market can cause many investors to feel stress, anxiety and fear.

A calm mind can go a long way when it comes to making financial decisions.

We are joined by josh to tell us about the calming nature we can take when it comes to our finances.

>> the question is to be mindful of all things in life really.

People talk about mindfulness, aware of where you are at in life and you can apply those same principles to your investments.

When people are being fearful, it might be a good time to be greedy.

>> i need to write that down.

>> absolutely.

Tattoo that even somewhere.

>> yeah.

You look at history, wherever investors are fleeing the market, if anything, that's a great time to buy in.

It's really high quality investments at more affordable prices.

Really rock bottom discounts.

In fact, during the last major recession in 2007, 2009, if you bought in that low and held it, in 10 years, you will have a 300% return.

Not too shabby.

>> can you imagine if you were brave enough to do that in '08.

What do you do to stay calm in financial situations.

We talked about the calm act.

You it press that and have meditation time.

You can use that use that meditation time to review the investments.

Know what it is you're in.

I try to steer my clients away from the esoteric things out there.

Make tour to do good high, quality investments.

If you're properly allocated per your risk and have money in large cap and small cap and bonds, when a huge downturn happens, if you know your going to rebound anyways, you're not going to have to worry much.

>> josh, thank you for your good advice.

If we want more advice, we have to talk to our financial advisors.

Josh is not responsible




You Might Like


Tweets about this

ArtStirs

Art Stirs RT @WattsGallery: Two centuries after John Ruskin's birth, our next exhibition #UntoThisLast - featuring works by J. M. W. Turner, John Eve… 2 hours ago

Nickfromupnorth

Nick Spence Edward Burne-Jones ARA. Helen's Tears, drawing from ‘The Flower Book’, 1882–1898. https://t.co/j4pz4jq1HI 3 hours ago

DrDonnaTaylor1

Dr Donna Taylor @JohnKannenberg @photograph_tut Edward Burne-Jones, I believe, was horrified to learn mummy brown was actually fro… https://t.co/G2QrFULKMD 4 hours ago

AtlPBKalumni

ATL Phi Beta Kappa RT @emorycollege: The weekly Race and Difference Colloquium Series from @JWJIEmory returns Monday 1/27 with Edward Flores will be presentin… 4 hours ago

ABQHomeShow

ABQ Home Remodeling & Lifestyle Show Prepare for your future and let Edward Jones help you understand your investments. Talk with Roman Anaya from Edwar… https://t.co/tEbtue0GpK 5 hours ago

Iluvinspireu

jane ferris RT @CristianeGLima: #GoodEvening 🧚🏻‍♀️💗 #myDearestFriend 🎼"The Angel's Share", Phaime Gow https://t.co/AoJ4F3Jhqv "The Angel" Sir Edward… 5 hours ago

GENGETSUYA1

Hiro's gallery RT @GENGETSUYA1: 90 Edward Burne-Jones’ Vision of Virginal Abstinence https://t.co/7QpqIxHxIh https://t.co/mSsmdPMrCL 6 hours ago

websterwsbt

Walker School RT @WebUCareerServ: We will be in the Edward Jones Commons from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM registering students for the @websterwsbt Internship Fai… 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bryan Cranston, Mark Ruffalo and More Call for Disability Inclusion in Hollywood [Video]Bryan Cranston, Mark Ruffalo and More Call for Disability Inclusion in Hollywood

Bryan Cranston, Mark Ruffalo and More Call for Disability Inclusion in Hollywood. A number of stars have signed an open letter urging Hollywood executives to create a more inclusive environment for..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:07Published

Edward Jones Year End Bonus (12-10-19) [Video]Edward Jones Year End Bonus (12-10-19)

Edward Jones Year End Bonus (12-10-19)

Credit: KQTVPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.