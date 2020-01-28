Deadly Helicopter Crash Investigation

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant died in the crash along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven others.



Recent related videos from verified sources NTSB Begins Investigation, Recovery Effort At Calabasas Crash Site The National Transportation Safety Board Monday began its investigation into the Calabasas helicopter crash that killed nine people, including basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old.. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 02:23Published now 23ABC News at 5 p.m. | Top Stories for January 27, 2020 The investigation continues in the deadly helicopter crash in Southern California that left Kobe Bryant and 8 others dead. What officials are saying about the incident. Plus, a man is arrested in.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 13:05Published 18 minutes ago