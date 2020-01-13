Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Father Accused Of Killing 5 Babies

Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 02:28s - Published < > Embed
Father Accused Of Killing 5 Babies

Father Accused Of Killing 5 Babies

An arrest has been made in the death of an infant whose body was found in 2007 by a fisherman in California.

Through DNA, authorities able to link the murder of four other babies to the same suspect, they said on Monday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Two lionesses had seven cubs after mating with the same lion [Video]Two lionesses had seven cubs after mating with the same lion

Two lionesses that had seven cubs after mating with the same randy lion look on proudly as their offspring play together for the first time. One cute five-month old lion was also pictured doing its..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:30Published

Homeless US dad to 'keep pushing' after opening 'No1 Dad' gift from kids [Video]Homeless US dad to 'keep pushing' after opening 'No1 Dad' gift from kids

A homeless dad living in Lexington, Kentucky, has an emotional reaction after opening Christmas presents that his kids got him. Filmed in December 2019, Bobby Stevens remembers that his children..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:59Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.