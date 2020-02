Lawmaker plans legislation to legalize hemp in Idaho

LEGISLATION ISMOVING FORWARDTHAT WOULDLEGALIZE HEMP HEREIN THE STATE.THE SENATE HEALTHAND WELFARECOMMITTEE HASCLEARED THE WAYFOR A HEARING ON ABILL BY REPUBLICANREPRESENTATIVEDOROTHY MOON.IT WOULD CHANGESTATE CODE TOMATCH FEDERAL LAWTHAT ALLOWS FORHEMP TO GROW WITHA TRACE AMOUNT OFT-H-C.CURRENT STATE LAWPROHIBITS ANYTRACE OF THECOMPOUND... ANDTHIS DIFFERENCE INLEGISLATION LED TOA MAJOR COURTCASE AFTER A TRUCKCARRYINGFEDERALLY LEGALHEMP WAS PULLEDOVER NEAR BOISE.BEYOND JUSTTRANSPORTATION...THE BILL'S SPONSORSAYS LOCALFARMERS ARE READYTO GROW THE NEWCROP."I THINK IT'S AFANTASTICOPPORTUNITY FOROUR FARMERS.

OURFARMERS WILL NOWBE ABLE TO HAVE ACERTAIN AREA ONTHEIR FARM, THEYMIGHT WANT TO TRYTHIS PRODUCT AND, ITHINK, THERE'S SOMEREAL EXCITEMENTAMONG THE FARMINGCOMMUNITY AS FARAS THISOPPORTUNITY."IF APPROVED, THEBILL HAS A CLAUSE INIT THAT WOULDALLOW FARMERS TOSTART GROWINGHEMP THIS YEARBUT THIS ISN'T THEFIRST TIME THE HEMPISSUE HAS COMEBEFORE LAWMAKERS.AS WE TOLD YOU...THEY VOTED DOWN ASIMILAR BILL LASTYEAR.