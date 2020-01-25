WIll Walker Super Bowl

Global  

A young chiefs fan is excited to see his number one team going to the Super Bowl.

Chris Roush reports introduces us to one young man who hopes to be able to see his team play in person.
Super bowl 54 has gotten everyone excited and several fans will make the trip to miami... kq2's chris roush brings us the story of one young chiefs' fans dreams coming true... &lt;&lt;at first glance, will walker looks like your typical 14-year-old...(nat sound: )but his life has been anything but normal...will's been battling cancer for five years...(sot, jennifer white: "he doesn't really get down about anything.

He knows that he has to stay positive in order to win this battle.")will's was diagnosed with synovial sarcoma...taking a part of him...but not changing his outlook because of the support him..(sot, will walker: "it' amazing what fam has done for me and everyone me to the super bowl.")the organization...fam, fighting all monsters...helps kids like will and their families... around...the organization stepping up big time...(sot, jennifer white: "will was like, they're going to the super bowl.

And milk was like if miami and we'll see if we can get you down here.")in just a few days more than 9,000 send will to miami...but then, a big surprise...(nat sound)(sot, will walker: "to go to the super bowl feels like amazing and a dream come true.")(sot, jennifer white: "never kid should have to go through what he's gone through, but they think he deserves to go and i'm very appreciative for everybody's that donating, it's sweet and sentimental.")though will's fight against cancer continues...with even some setbacks along the wayhe is getting an opportunity of a lifetime...(sot, will walker: "i'm gonna love it and it's going to be super exciting.

I'm going to be like "wow", because you're seeing your favorite team to work there way there.

It's going to be amazing to see them play and win.")>> with everyone's generosity... will's family has enough to head to miami..

But are still looking for those super bowl tickets.... will walker's




