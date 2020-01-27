Kobe Bryant Local Impacts

Continues into what caused a helicopter carrying nba legend, his daughter, and seven others to crash just north of los angeles yesterday morning killing all on board... and as we continue to wait for answers... people speak out about the impact kobe had on them... kq2's chris roush in studio with more... <<the basketball still in shock... of kobe bryant and his daughter gianna passing in a helicopter just north of los angeles...and we've seen current and former nba players speak out on social media about the and more his on the court people continue to talk about the relationship his love for his and love of missouri western head coach says kobe entire generation on the court..us how precious wicks)years old..13 years old...others passed the helicopter was traveling to a basketball tournament when it tonight at 10...i'll have local youth coach on the influence bryant teammstudio..

Kq2 news...>> in just a little over a month --