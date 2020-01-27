Jackson Co Park fire

Jackson county, alabama have been in recovery mode today after a deadly fire viciously burned through a marina overnight.

The fire consumed a boat dock, several boats and killed multiple people.

News 12's dorothy sherman explains what happened in tonight's top local story.

Recovery efforts are ongoing monday after a deadly fire destroyed around 35 boats at the jackson county park marina.

Seven people were pulled from the water and taken to the hospital and at least eight people are dead.

Scottsboro fire chief gene necklaus: "we're going to put every resource into insuring that every vessel and every piece of this lake that we can reasonably suspect is clear.

We don't want anybody unaccounted for."

These pictures and video from mandy durham show the violent flames covering the boat dock on guntersville lake.

Authorities got a call about a fire just after midnight.

When they got on scene they found several boats torched.

Scottsboro fire chief gene necklaus: "the fire started on the shore side of the dock and, which caused access problems for firefighting crews and egress problems for occupants.

Several people either swapped boats or jumped into the water to find safety."

The boats were home to some people.

They ranged from 20 foot to over 40 foot vessels, from house boats to pontoon boats.

Scottsboro fire chief gene necklaus: "many of those sunk in their spot.

Many of them floated off into the lake and sunk there or were eventually pulled in after the fires were extinguished."

Crews have since been in recovery and clean-up mode.

They've taken containment measures and do not believe contaminates from the fire are near any water intakes or are in the main river channel.

At times around 50 people were helping in these efforts that included dive teams and sonar.

Jackson county ema director paul smith: "it's january and it's pretty cold.

There's a lot of debris in the water and it makes it difficult for the rescue folks to get to where they need to be."

Officials say they'll likely be out here around 3 to 4 days checking and removing boats.

Once they account for all the victims, there will be an investigation into the cause of the fire.

In scottsboro, dorothy sherman, news 12 now.

