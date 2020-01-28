Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Baylor beats McCallie, 51-45

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
Baylor beats McCallie, 51-45Baylor beats McCallie, 51-45
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Baylor beats McCallie, 51-45

12 sports desk."

The greatest rivalry in the state of tennessee taking over baylor's duke arena tonight.

Standing room only, as the red raiders take on their cross town rival, the mccallie blue tornado.

Mccallie coming in with a 4 game win streak on the line against baylor, who sits just outside of the top 5.

=== you can't have a much better start than baylor did tonight.

Gehrig ebel open in the corner.

A swish to get you started.

3-0 red raiders.

=== just seconds later .... nick kurtz, look at it again.

A massive dunk to take the lead to 5.

=== mccallie comes back with purpose.

Eric rivers with his signature speed as he drives inside.

=== then it's jay hardy, the big man with a big three!

Yes, he does more than just play football.

All tied up.

=== however, eli sparkman with the three-point spark igniting the red raiders tonight.

Sparkman finished with a game-leading 19 points.

Baylor wins this round, 51-45.

The tennessee volunteers




You Might Like


Tweets about this

RaiderReCap

Baylor School Sports RT @ChattaSports: Sharp-Shooting Baylor Beats McCallie At Home https://t.co/evoCJPNRIU https://t.co/PZtBmBigQk 2 days ago

ChattaSports

Chattanoogan Sports Sharp-Shooting Baylor Beats McCallie At Home https://t.co/evoCJPNRIU https://t.co/PZtBmBigQk 3 days ago

LibbySparkman

Libby Sparkman Sharp-Shooting Baylor Beats McCallie At Home https://t.co/57AcbRGDDv 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.