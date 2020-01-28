Baylor beats McCallie, 51-45

12 sports desk."

The greatest rivalry in the state of tennessee taking over baylor's duke arena tonight.

Standing room only, as the red raiders take on their cross town rival, the mccallie blue tornado.

Mccallie coming in with a 4 game win streak on the line against baylor, who sits just outside of the top 5.

=== you can't have a much better start than baylor did tonight.

Gehrig ebel open in the corner.

A swish to get you started.

3-0 red raiders.

=== just seconds later .... nick kurtz, look at it again.

A massive dunk to take the lead to 5.

=== mccallie comes back with purpose.

Eric rivers with his signature speed as he drives inside.

=== then it's jay hardy, the big man with a big three!

Yes, he does more than just play football.

All tied up.

=== however, eli sparkman with the three-point spark igniting the red raiders tonight.

Sparkman finished with a game-leading 19 points.

Baylor wins this round, 51-45.

