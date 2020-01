23ABC News at 5 p.m. | Top Stories for January 27, 2020

OFFICE SAYS A BODY WAS FOUND INTHE KERN RIVER NEARKEYESVILLE TODAY.THE ISABELLA DAM WAS SHUT DOWNFOR MAINTENANCE.THE KERN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICESEARCH AND RESCUEWANTED TO USE THE OPPORTUNITY OFTHE LOWER WATER LEVELS TOCONTINUE THE SEARCH FOR THE11-YEAR-OLD GIRL WHO WENTMISSING IN THE RIVER ON JUNE22-ND, 2019.DURING THE SEARCH MONDAY -- THEBODY OF A MAN WASLOCATED IN THE KEYSVILLE AREA.THE CORONER'S OFFICE WILLDETERMINE HIS IDENTITY ANDCAUSE OF DEATH.SEARCH AND RESCUE WILL RETURN TOTHE SEARCH ONFRIDAY WHEN WATER LEVELS AGAINWILL BE LOWER.JURY DELIBERATIONS IN THE LESLIECHANCE TRIALHAVE TO START OVER AFTER ONEJUROR HAD TO BE DISMISSED AND ANALTERNATE JUROR HAD TO TAKETHEIR PLACE.A JUROR SAID THIS WOULD BE THEIRLAST DAY ON JURY DUE TOFINANCIAL HARDSHIPS.THE JURY RESUMED DELIBERATIONSTODAY -- AFTERTHEY BEGAN LAST WEEK.AS YOU KNOW -- LESLIE CHANCE ISACCUSED OF KILLING HER HUSBANDTODD BACK IN 20-13.WE'LL CONTINUE TO FOLLOW ANYDEVELOPMENTS IN THIS CASE ANDBRING THEM TO YOU FIRST ONLINEAND ON TWITTER.THE WORLD CONTINUES TO MOURN THELOSS OF BASKETBALLLEGEND -- KOBE BRYANT.TOMORROW'S GAME BETWEEN THELAKERS AND CLIPPERS HASBEEN POSTPONED PER THE N-B-A.E-S-P-N ANNOUNCING EARLIER TODAYTHAT IT WILL RE-AIR THE FORMER LAKER'S FINALGAME STARTING AT 6 THIS EVENING-- WHILE THENAISMITH BASKETBALL HALL OF FAMECLASS OF 20-20 SAYS HEWILL BE A FIRST BALLOTENSHRINEMENT LATER THIS YEAR.BRYANT WAS KILLED IN AHELICOPTER CRASH ONSUNDAY -- ALONG WITH HISDAUGHTER AND 7 OTHERS.A TRAGEDY THAT STOPPED THE WORLD-- AS SHOCK HIT MANYPEOPLE.THE INCIDENT HAPPENING UNDERFOGGY AND CLOUDYCONDITIONS WITH EXTREMELY LOWVISIBILITY.HOWEVER -- INVESTIGATORSCONTINUE TO COLLECTEVIDENCE TO FIGURE OUT WHATCAUSED THE CRASH."KOBE MEANT A LOT TO US ALL."THE TRAGIC DEATH OF KOBE BRYANTHAS SENT SHOCK WAVESAROUND THE WORLD.."WASN'T JUST WHAT WEACCOMPLISHED BUT HOW HEACCOMPLISHED IT."FANS, FRIENDS, AND FELLOWPLAYERS AROUND THE WORLDMOURNINGONE OF THE GREATEST PLAYERS TOEVER GRACE THEBASKETBALL COURT."IT SEEMS LIKE A BAD DREAM."BRYANT AND HIS 13-YEAR-OLDDAUGHTER GIANNA PERISHEDALONG WITH SEVEN OTHERS..WHEN THE HELICOPTER THEY WERETRAVELING IN CRASHED INTHE MOUNTAINS OUTSIDE LOSANGELES.THE AREA AROUND THE CRASH IS NOWON LOCKDOWN IN ANEFFORT TO KEEP CURIOUS PEOPLEAWAY..NO ONE IS ALLOWED WITHIN 5 MILESOF THE SITE..OR ALLOWED TO FLY ANY LOWER THAN5-THOUSAND FEET ABOVE..ALSO KILLED IN THE CRASH..ORANGE COAST COLLEGE BASEBALLCOACH JOHN ALTOBELLI,HIS WIFE, KERI, AND DAUGHTERALYSSA..SARAH CHESTER AND HER DAUGHTER,PAYTON CHESTER,ALSO DIED IN THE CRASH.THE GROUP WAS TRAVELING TO THEGIRLS' BASKETBALLGAME IN THOUSAND OAKS AT THEMAMBA SPORTS ACADEMY.THE INVESTIGATION INTO WHATCAUSED THECRASH IS UNDERWAY.."I GUESS WE'LL KNOW IN TIME.WHETHER IT WAS FOG OR MECHANICALPROBLEM..

BUT THEY SHOULD HAVENEVER BEEN FLYING IN THAT AREAIN THE FOG."TAKING YOU INTO THE LIVE CENTERNOW...THE LAKERS HAVE POSTED ONTWITTER TO INFORM FANS OFTOMORROW'S GAME BEING POSTPONED.THEY ALSO THANKING EVERYONE FORTHEIR SUPPORT --WRITING -- "THE LOS ANGELESLAKERS WOULD LIKE TO THANK ALLOF YOU FOR THE TREMENDOUSOUTPOURING OF SUPPORT ANDCONDOLENCES.

THIS IS A VERYDIFFICULT TIME FOR ALL OF US.WE CONTINUE TO SUPPORT THEBRYANT FAMILY AND WILL SHAREMORE INFORMATION AS IT ISAVAILABLE" -- END QUOTE.PEOPLE CONTINUE TO MOURN THELOSS OF THE FUTUREHALL OF FAMER.EVEN RIGHT HERE IN BAKERSFIELD -A PLACE WHERE KOBE PLAYED ONTHE HARDWOOD SEVERAL TIMES.23ABC'S BAYAN WANG HAS BEENFOLLOWING HOW THE COMMUNITYHERE HAS BEEN RESPONDING.

BAYAN?JESSICA THAT'S RIGHT LA IS JUSTIN OUR BACKYARD HERE AND KOBEHAD A LOT OF INFLUENCE IN OURCOMMUNITY, AS YOU MENTIONEDHE PLAYED TWO PRE SEASON GAMESHERE - OF COURSE THE FANSIN BAKERSFIELD LOVED HIM - AND ISPOKE TO ONE WHO HAD ACHANCE TO WATCH KOBE PLAY HEREIN 2007."I WAS LIKE 9 YEARS OLD, IREMEMBER MY DAD HAD GOTTEN USTICKETS FORCOURTSIDE SEATS.

I REMEMBERSEEING KOBE PLAYING AND IT WASJUST A GREATOPPORTUNITY AND EXPERIENCE."IT WAS AN EXPERIENCE THAT WOULDBE CHERISHEDFOREVER - ALONDRA PEREZ STILLRECALLING HOW CLOSE KOBEWAS FROM HER AT THE 2007PRESEASON LAKER GAME ATTHE RABOBANK ARENA IN 2007."I REMEMBER BEING LIKE RIGHTBEHINDTHE BASKETBALL HOOP, AND THEMBEING LIKE LITERALLY TEN FEETFROM ME.LOOKING UP TO KOBE WAS JUST ANINSPIRATION."PEREZ SAID THE NEWS WAS HARD TOBELIEVE - AN NBA LEGEND,HUSBAND, AND FATHER OF FOUR -PERISHING IN A HELICOPTERCRASH CARRYING EIGHT OTHERS,INCLUDING HIS 13-YEAR-OLDDAUGHTER SUNDAY MORNING."I FELT LIKE IT MUST HAVE BEEN AJOKE ORSOMETHING - LIKE A SICK JOKE."THE ONLY SICKENING PART - ISTHAT IT WASN'T."AS THE CHIEF INDICATED THEREWERE NO SURVIVORS"PROMINENT FIGURES FROMBAKERSFIELD SHOWING THEIRSUPPORT ON TWITTER - INCLUDINGREPUBLICANCONGRESSMAN KEVIN MCCARTHY -RAIDERS QUARTERBACKDEREK CARR - AND CLIPPERS GAURDTYRONE WALLACE.THOUGH KOBE HAD ONLY TWOPRESEASON GAMES INBAKERSFIELD - IT WAS A PLACETHAT HE ENJOYED PLAYING AT."YOU KNOW BAKERSFIELD ISALWAYS A FUN PLACE TO COME,THEY'RE ALWAYS VERY SUPPORTIVEOF US..WE ENJOY COMING HERE TO GIVETHEM A SHOW."THOSE WERE THE REMARKS HE MADEAT THE 2005 PRESEASON GAMEAGAINST THE WASHINGTON WIZARDSAT THE RABOBANK ARENA.

ESPN WILLBE AIRING THE LAST GAME KOBEPLAYED IN AT 6P.M.

TONIGHT..

IF YOU REMEMBER-- THATS THE GAME THAT HE SCORED60 POINTS AGAINST THE UTAH JAZZINCLUDING AN EMPHATICGAMEWINNER.THERE IS ALSO A VIGIL PLANNEDFOR KOBE HERE IN BAKERSFIELD.LIVE IN STUDIO -- BAYAN WANG --23ABC CONNECTING YOU.FORMER LAKERS GUARD AND TEAMMATEOF BRYANT -- DEREKFISHER JOINED GOOD MORNINGAMERICA TODAY TO TALK ABOUTBRYANT.THEY BOTH WERE DRAFTED BY THELAKERS THE SAME YEAR AND PLAYEDTOGETHER IN THE LAKERS BACKCOURTFOR 13 SEASONS."SUCH A HEARTBREAKING DAYYESTERDAY.

SHARING THE COURT, AWORKSPACE, A LIFE FOR 13 YEARS WITHKOBE WAS A GIFT.

IT WAS ABLESSING TO BE ABLETO WATCH SOMEONE ON THE DAILYBASIS STRIVE TO BE THE BEST ATWHAT THEYDO, TO BE THE BEST IN THE WORLDAT WHAT THEY DO.

THAT'S WHO HEWAS, AND ALWAYSWILL BE TO ME."FISHER PLAYED THE LONGEST WITHBRYANT THAN ANY OTHERFISHER PLAYED THE LONGEST WITHBRYANT THAN ANY OTHER TEAMMATE.FISHER -- WHO IS NOW THE COACHFOR THE L-A SPARKS ALSO SAIDIN THE INTERVIEW THAT HE WANTSTO CONTINUE PUSHING FOREQUITY AND OPPORTUNITY FOR YOUNGGIRLS IN BASKETBALL.SOMETHING THAT BRYANT WASSTRIVING FOR AFTER HERETIRED FROM BASKETBALL.LOS ANGELES PAYING TRIBUTE TOTHE LAKERS LEGEND ALL NIGHTON SUNDAY -- AS L-A-X LIT UP ITSPYLONS PURPLE AND GOLD ANDSEVERAL BUILDINGS ALSO LIGHTINGUP IN LAKERS COLORSAS WELL IN HONOR OF BRYANT.

FANSHONORED HIS MEMORY BY GATHERINGOUTSIDE OFSTAPLES CENTER -- WHERE HE HASCOUNTLESS MEMORABLEMOMENTS."KOBE, KOBE, KOBE, KOBE..."THIS IS CELL PHONE VIDEO OF FANSOUTSIDE STAPLES CENTERIN DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES --CAPTURING THEM CHANTING HISNAME.FANS WERE OUTSIDE OF THE ARENAEARLY SUNDAYAFTERNOON AND UNTIL THEOVERNIGHT HOURS.THE ENTIRE WORLD IS STILLREELING FROM BRYANT'SUNEXPECTED AND TRAGIC DEATH.NATIONAL SCRIPPS CORRESPONDENTMAYA RODRIGUEZFOUND THAT IS ESPECIALLY THECASE IN PHILADELPHIA..THE CITY WHERE HE WAS BORN ANDWENT TO HIGH SCHOOL."KOBE BRYANT'S STELLARBASKETBALL CAREER REALLY BEGANIN EARNEST HERE AT LOWER MERIONHIGH SCHOOL INSUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA.

OUTSIDETHE GYMNASIUMNAMED AFTER HIM, THERE IS AGROWING MEMORIAL;PEOPLE HAVE BEEN COMING BYLEAVING FLOWERS AND BASKETBALLS- AN OUTPOURING OF GRIEF FOR ASON OF PHILADELPHIA."IN THE HOUSE WHERE IT ALL BEGAN."IT'S JUST IT'S HARD TO BELIEVE.IT'S HARD TO TAKE IN."DISBELIEF.

SHOCK.

AND SADNESS.OVER THE UNTIMELYDEATH OF KOBE BRYANT.

ALEGENDARY ATHLETE AROUNDTHE WORLD.

AND AT LOWER MERIONHIGH SCHOOL -- WHERE HISEXTRAORDINARY TALENTS ON THECOURT.

FIRST EMERGED."I KNOW MY OWN CHILDREN HAVE BEENTRAVELING IN FOREIGN COUNTRIESWEARING THEIR LOWER MARION HIGHSCHOOL T-SHIRTS OR JACKETS, ANDPEOPLEALL OVER THE WORLD HAVE WALKEDUP TO THEM AND SAID, 'LOWERMARION!

KOBEBRYANT!" I MEAN, THIS IS HOW WEARE IDENTIFIED AROUND THE WORLD,SO THISIS A DIFFICULT TIME FOR OURCOMMUNITY."DIFFICULT.

AND PERSONAL.

SAYSSHAHEEM COCHRAN-TODD.HE TOOK THE DAY OFF WORK TODAY.TO COME HERE AND PAY HISRESPECTS TO KOBE.

WHO WENTSTRAIGHT FROM THIS HIGHSCHOOL.

TO THE N-B-A."IT'S HARD GETTING THERE AND THENYOU MADE IT WITHOUT HAVING TO GOTOCOLLEGE?

THAT IS UNBELIEVABLE.SO, THE GUY IS PHENOMENAL FROMBEGINNING TO END."KOBE BRYANT VISITED PHILADELPHIAJUST LAST YEAR.STOPPING BY A PUBLIC SCHOOL TOREAD AND SHARE WITHSTUDENTS A NEW CHILDREN'S BOOKHE CREATED.

AND GIVEPHILADELPHIA CREDIT WHERE IT WASDUE."WE MADE THE BEST BASKETBALLPLAYERS; WE MADE THE BESTWELL-ROUNDED INDIVIDUALS."HIS LOSS NOW FELT PROFOUNDLY.NOT JUST IN THE WORLD OF SPORTS.BUT HERE.

WHERE SOME WONDER WHATMAY HAVE COME NEXT FOR HIM."THAT'S WHAT HURTS THE MOST.

YOUKNOW WHAT I MEAN, BECAUSE YOUSTART TO THINK ABOUT WHAT COULDHAVE BEEN -- WHAT HE COULD HAVEACCOMPLISHED AFTER THAT.""SCHOOL OFFICIALS HERE TELL USIN THE COMING DAYS AND WEEKS,THEY'LL BE PAYING TRIBUTE TOKOBE BRYANT, ESPECIALLY DURINGTHIS YEAR'S BASKETBALL GAMES.IT'S A COMMUNITY WHERE THEY SAYTHEY KNEW AND LOVED KOBE BRYANTFIRST -- BEFORE HE SHARED HISTALENTS WITH LOS ANGELES AND THEWHOLE WORLD.

IN SUBURBANPHILADELPHIA, I'M MAYA RODRIGUEZREPORTING."WE'LL CONTINUE TO FOLLOW THEVERY LATEST ON THE HELICOPTERCRASH AND UPDATES ON BRYANT...HIS DAUGHTER ANDTHE OTHER DEATHS.YOU CAN SEE UPDATES ON OURNEWSCASTS AND BY GOING TO OURWEBSITE -- TURN TO 23 DOT COM.23ABC'S SPORTS DIRECTOR KARIOSEP WILL HAVE MORE ON LOCALCOACHES REACTIONS FROM THECRASH.THE VALLEY WOEK UP TO FOG, BUTIT CLEARED BY MID-MORNING.

THISALLOWED TEMPERATURES TO WARMBACK TO THE LOW-60S.WE ARE TRACKING THE CHANCE FORPATCHY VALLEY FOG TUESDAY ANDWEDNESDAY MORNINGS AS WELL.BAKERSFIELD WILL BE IN THE LOW-60S TUESDAY WITH GOOD AIRQUALITY.

JUST A FRIENDLYREMINDER THAT THERE IS NOBURNING UNLESS WITH A REGISTEREDDEVICE.

THE KERN RIVER VALLEYWILL BE IN THE UPPER-50S AND THESOUTHMOUNTAINS IN THE LOW-50S.A QUICK SYSTEM WILL BE PASSINGOVER THE REGION LATE TUESDAYAND EARLY WEDNESDAY.

AS OF NOWIT LOOKS TO BRING LIGHTSHOWERS MAINLY TO THE FOOTHILLS.IT WILL CAUSE ANINCREASE IN WINDS WHICH WILLHELP CLEAR OUT THE VALLEYAIR.AS SOON AS THAT SYSTEM MOVESTHROUGH, HIGH PRESSUREDOMINATES WITH SIGNIFICANTLYWARMER TEMPERATURESBY THE WEEKEND.

YOU CAN EXPECTDRY AND STABLE CONDITONS.

OURNEXT CHANCE FOR RAIN AND SNOWWILL BE ON MONDAY.

