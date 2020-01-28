Global  

Phoenix players say Kobe helped grow women's basketball

For many female basketball players in the Valley, Kobe Bryant helped draw attention to women's basketball at all levels.
CHOPPERS.JUST HOW DID THIS HAPPENEVERYONE IS ASKING.IT WAS A DRIVING FORCE BEHINDKOBE BRYANT PUSH TO INSPIREOTHER PLAYERS ESPECIALLY WOMEN'SBASKETBALL.



UConn, U.S. women's basketball team honor Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna

Kobe and Gianna BryantÂ had become friends with coach Geno Auriemma and many former UConn players,...
For many female basketball players in the Valley, Kobe Bryant helped draw attention to women&apos;s basketball at all levels.

Kobe Bryant has inspired generations to fall in love with basketball, and dozens of young players took part in a tournament at Brush High School

