Phoenix players say Kobe helped grow women's basketball 33 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 01:50s - Published Phoenix players say Kobe helped grow women's basketball For many female basketball players in the Valley, Kobe Bryant helped draw attention to women's basketball at all levels.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Phoenix players say Kobe helped grow women's basketball CHOPPERS.JUST HOW DID THIS HAPPENEVERYONE IS ASKING.IT WAS A DRIVING FORCE BEHINDKOBE BRYANT PUSH TO INSPIREOTHER PLAYERS ESPECIALLY WOMEN'SBASKETBALL.





Recent related news from verified sources UConn, U.S. women's basketball team honor Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna Kobe and Gianna BryantÂ had become friends with coach Geno Auriemma and many former UConn players,...

Newsday - Published 18 minutes ago







You Might Like