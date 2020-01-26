Community Mourns Orange Coast College Baseball Coach John Altobelli, Family After Helicopter Crash 24 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 03:06s - Published Community Mourns Orange Coast College Baseball Coach John Altobelli, Family After Helicopter Crash John Altobelli coached baseball at Orange Coast College for 28 years. He was on the helicopter along with his wife and their 13-year-old daughter.

