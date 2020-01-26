Global  

Community Mourns Orange Coast College Baseball Coach John Altobelli, Family After Helicopter Crash

Community Mourns Orange Coast College Baseball Coach John Altobelli, Family After Helicopter Crash

John Altobelli coached baseball at Orange Coast College for 28 years.

He was on the helicopter along with his wife and their 13-year-old daughter.
College baseball coach John Altobelli among those killed in helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant

John Altobelli, the head baseball coach at Orange Coast College, was among those killed in the...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


All 9 Victims Identified in Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash

Family and friends have confirmed the identities of all nine victims in the helicopter crash that...
Just Jared - Published


jaxatak

CJax Besides Kobe and daughter Gianna... Other Newport Beach residents included Orange Coast College head baseball coach… https://t.co/3qjIxvr7z0 57 minutes ago

CoachOkay

Josh Ok RT @DSU_Baseball_: The baseball community mourns the passing of John Altobelli. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends,… 20 hours ago

DSU_Baseball_

Dakota State Baseball The baseball community mourns the passing of John Altobelli. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and fri… https://t.co/obRysna3W2 23 hours ago


Memorial Continues To Grow As Community Mourns Lives Lost In Helicopter Crash [Video]Memorial Continues To Grow As Community Mourns Lives Lost In Helicopter Crash

The seven others killed when Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crashed in Calabasas Sunday were beloved members of the Orange County community in their own right.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:52Published

Table Talk - Kobe Bryant [Video]Table Talk - Kobe Bryant

A helicopter crash Sunday took the lives of Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gigi, Alyssa, Keri and John Altobelli, Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan. The tragedy was a blow to fans..

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished

