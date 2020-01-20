UArizona Global Chinese New Year Festival show canceled due to recent coronavirus concerns
UArizona Global Chinese New Year Festival show canceled due to recent coronavirus concerns
The University of Arizona Global Chinese New Year Festival show has been canceled due to recent travel concerns from the novel coronavirus 2019 outbreak.
