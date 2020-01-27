Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Fans Flock To Staples Center To Mourn Loss Of Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 03:05s - Published < > Embed
Fans Flock To Staples Center To Mourn Loss Of Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant

Fans Flock To Staples Center To Mourn Loss Of Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant

Fans of Kobe Bryant are mourning across the Southern California and the world after his death in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Kobe Bryant Fan Shares Touching Moment With Florist While Mourning the Lakers Star

Shortly after news broke of Kobe Bryant's death, fans rushed to the Los Angeles Staples Center to pay...
E! Online - Published

Fans mourn Kobe Bryant’s tragic passing outside of Staples Center

Fans mourn Kobe Bryant’s tragic passing outside of Staples CenterIn the wake of the terrible news of the passing of Kobe Bryant, fans gathered outside Staples Center...
FOX Sports - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Nightline

Nightline Tonight the special edition, REMEMBERING KOBE... the life and legacy of a basketball titan who transcended the game… https://t.co/F99fqzVNmR 5 minutes ago

Nickfromlb

Nicholas Mireles RT @LATACO: 'It Was the First Time I Saw so Many Men Crying Together,' Thousands Flock to Staples Center to Mourn Kobe Bryant (Photo Essay)… 18 minutes ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #MusicTv #artists Artists mourn Kobe Bryant; fans flock to Staples Center on Grammy night https://t.co/PcbtD9Bs5X 3 hours ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Artists mourn Kobe Bryant; fans flock to Staples Center on Grammy night https://t.co/XxTjpTxZ5V via @upi 3 hours ago

Real_Infinity95

Real_Infinity95 RT @ABC: A huge crowd has gathered outside the Lakers' home arena, the Staples Center, mingling with those who were showing up for the Gram… 6 hours ago

LemuriaRising

Rey Carlos el Cruel 'It Was the First Time I Saw so Many Men Crying Together,' Thousands Flock to Staples Center to Mourn Kobe Bryant (… https://t.co/B8vgjMjQfS 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kobe superfan shares moments with legend [Video]Kobe superfan shares moments with legend

He met Bryant at the Sports Arena.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:17Published

Bulls React To Death Of Lakes Legend Kobe Bryant [Video]Bulls React To Death Of Lakes Legend Kobe Bryant

Emotions ran high as the team reacted to the death of Kobe Bryant and remembered the Lakers player on and off the court.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 03:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.