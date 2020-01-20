|
23ABC News at 5 p.m. | Top Stories for January 27, 2020
|
Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 13:05s - Published < > Embed
23ABC News at 5 p.m. | Top Stories for January 27, 2020
The investigation continues in the deadly helicopter crash in Southern California that left Kobe Bryant and 8 others dead.
What officials are saying about the incident.
Plus, a man is arrested in Delano in connection to the death of his children.
What authorities are saying about this cold case arrest.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|In top stories of January 21, 2020, we have continuing slugfest over the CAA-NRC and Zomato's...
DNA - Published
|The transfer window is now open and we will keep you across all the big news, rumours and gossip...
talkSPORT - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
Addressing the vaping epidemic
13 Action News has been working with a local student for National News Literacy Week. Natalie Atamian, who is a journalism student at Bishop Gorman High School. Natalie chose to address the issue of..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 06:52Published
|