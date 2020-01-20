Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

23ABC News at 5 p.m. | Top Stories for January 27, 2020

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 13:05s - Published < > Embed
23ABC News at 5 p.m. | Top Stories for January 27, 2020

23ABC News at 5 p.m. | Top Stories for January 27, 2020

The investigation continues in the deadly helicopter crash in Southern California that left Kobe Bryant and 8 others dead.

What officials are saying about the incident.

Plus, a man is arrested in Delano in connection to the death of his children.

What authorities are saying about this cold case arrest.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Top News of the Day | Jan 21, 2020: Amit Shah's challenge to oppn, Zomato's acquisition of Uber Eats and more

In top stories of January 21, 2020, we have continuing slugfest over the CAA-NRC and Zomato's...
DNA - Published

Transfer news LIVE: Inter give Tottenham improved Eriksen offer, Moses to leave Chelsea, why Werner prefers Liverpool move

The transfer window is now open and we will keep you across all the big news, rumours and gossip...
talkSPORT - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

SchiavoneLawGrp

Schiavone Law Group BPD holds DUI and license checkpoint - KERO 23ABC News: https://t.co/QCYCeHVU0w 2 days ago

SchiavoneLawGrp

Schiavone Law Group The Bakersfield Police Department is holding a DUI/License checkpoint Friday night - KERO 23ABC News: https://t.co/CqBDnAqQfL 3 days ago

_sadceo

CEO of Loneliness pt 2 @shortheadedfoo @Twitter no i bullied 23abc news, not you 3 days ago

Irf_Foodie_News

Irf #Foodie #News Foodie Friday - RivALZ Recruitment Party - KERO 23ABC News https://t.co/PycjUtzUyH #Foodie #News 3 days ago

EmmaPLockhart

Emma Lockhart @23ABC donated hundreds of books to local children and presented the Kern Literacy Council with a $10,000 check fro… https://t.co/P7hvgTZ3je 4 days ago

InmateNews

The Inmate News Crime Inmate charged with killing cellmate at Kern Valley State Prison pleads not guilty 23ABC Digital - KERO 23ABC… https://t.co/Hh8B1eD4jW 4 days ago

MarshaTaylor247

Marsha Taylor Real life. Wearing my streight or curly depends on the event I attend and the type of response I can expect to rece… https://t.co/RUNPjSF0q9 1 week ago

techrob53

Robert Kimball RT @ArnoldSchwarz24: Kern County firefighter wins Worlds Strongest firefighter competition - KERO 23ABC News https://t.co/jnKMuJ5dGa 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Addressing the vaping epidemic [Video]Addressing the vaping epidemic

13 Action News has been working with a local student for National News Literacy Week. Natalie Atamian, who is a journalism student at Bishop Gorman High School. Natalie chose to address the issue of..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 06:52Published

23ABC News at 6 p.m. | Top Stories for January 27, 2020 [Video]23ABC News at 6 p.m. | Top Stories for January 27, 2020

23ABC News at 6 p.m. | Top Stories for January 27, 2020

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 11:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.