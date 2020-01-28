Global  

Tulsa police ask for help in locating 13-year-old boy

Tulsa police ask for help in locating 13-year-old boyTulsa police ask for help in locating 13-year-old boy
Tulsa police ask for help in locating 13-year-old boy

FINDING THIS 13-YEAR-OLDmissing and endangered BOY.OFFICERS SAY ARON SHERLEYHAS DEVELOPMENTALDISABILITIES.

HE RAN AWAYTHIS MORNING... AND WAS LASTSEEN NEAR EAST XYLER ANDNORTH TOLEDO.

POLICE SAY HEMAY BE NEAR THE TULSA ZOO...AND IF YOU SEE HIM CALLPOLICE.TODAY MARKS THE 1




