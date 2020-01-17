Ruth Jones and James Corden drop Gavin and Stacey hint 19 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:13s - Published Ruth Jones and James Corden drop Gavin and Stacey hint 'Gavin and Stacey' stars and co-writers Ruth Jones and James Corden have dropped a huge hint there could be another episode of the BBC sitcom, after admitting they "hope one day" to find out what Smithy says to Nessa following her festive proposal.

Tweets about this Lauren ✨ Ruth Jones & James Corden where you at? https://t.co/Fryb2X5QkF 32 minutes ago Ryan I’m tempted to start a petition to get Ruth Jones and James Corden to release a new series of Gavin and Stacey before the end of 2020 #NTAs 40 minutes ago Izabel Maciver @idris_elphaba Maybe because of the viewing figures? Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special was watched by an audience… https://t.co/wtzjMLVMW1 52 minutes ago Ciara Aedin James Corden and Ruth Jones tease epic Gavin and Stacey comeback tracking ‘what Smithy said next’ https://t.co/Mm26d929VZ 53 minutes ago ɥsoʇuıɔɯ ʎǝlʎɐɥ🦥 i stan ruth jones and james corden SO god***much 53 minutes ago Josh Elworthy ✪ Tom Jones, with full assertion, just said Gavin and Stacey was “written by two of comedy’s greats”, James Corden and Ruth Jones. #NTAs 55 minutes ago HuffPost UK Entertainment #GavinAndStacey creators James Corden and Ruth Jones drop cryptic hint about the future of the hit sitcom https://t.co/EGYNZTNs4i 2 hours ago Red Magazine Ruth Jones and James Corden hint that Gavin & Stacey could be back for another series https://t.co/JcwodYmqYE 2 hours ago