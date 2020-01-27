Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Celebrities dazzle at Oscar nominees luncheon

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:08s - Published < > Embed
Celebrities dazzle at Oscar nominees luncheon

Celebrities dazzle at Oscar nominees luncheon

Oscar nominees in all categories were celebrated on Monday (January 27) at the annual Academy luncheon.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Celebrities dazzle at Oscar nominees luncheon

Actors Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Charlize Theron and Florence Pugh were among the stars gathered for a group photo ahead of the Academy Awards ceremony in less than two weeks time, when only a handful will go home as winners.

Dozens of producers, editors, costume designers, documentary makers and musicians were also among those attending the annual Oscar nominees luncheon.

The Oscars will be awarded in Hollywood on Feb 9.



Recent related news from verified sources

DiCaprio, Zellweger and more Oscar hopefuls attend luncheon

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Leonardo DiCaprio, Laura Dern and “Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho were...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.