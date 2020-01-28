All American S02E11 Crossroad

All American 2x11 "Crossroad" Season 2 Episode 11 Promo Trailer HD - THE TURNING POINT – With Spencer (Daniel Ezra) in bad shape, Grace (Karimah Westbrook), Billy (Taye Diggs), Laura (Monet Mazur), Olivia (Samantha Logan) and Layla (Greta Onieogou) rush to his side.

Knowing there is a big decision he needs to make, the community from both Crenshaw and Beverly Hills rally around him to show support.

In the meantime, Spencer asks Coop (Bre-Z) to do him a favor, but somehow things go from bad to worse.

Elsewhere, Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and his teammates step up to help Billy out while he is tending to other matters.

Ryan Zaragoza directed the episode written by Robert D.

Doty & Lorna Osunsanmi (#211).

Original airdate 2/3/2020.