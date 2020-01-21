Remember the Holocaust, historian urges 75 years after Auschwitz liberation

Approximately six million jews were murdered in the holocaust --- but within that six million eightteen percent were killed in auschwitz.

But today was a day to celebrate.

75 years ago today the camp was liberated by the russian army.

Kezi 9 news reporter emma withrow joins us live in the studio after speaking with a local holocaust historian to show us what life was really like for those prisoners all those years ago.

Nathan fenrich is the historian i spoke with, and he has visited all six death camps that the nazis ran in europe.

Now the death camps were different than the concentration camps, they took in prisoners not to work, but to die.

"and he came in crying, i was eleven years old, and i had never seen him cry, and he said my mother, they're dead, they're all dead."

Nathan is referring to the moment when his step father found out his entire family had been murdered in latvia by the nazis.

Nathan said one of the main ways the nazis killed jews in auschwitz was with zyklon b... a gas used to kill insects.

"when they opened the door, and i have the drawings, there would be a pyramid of people they're climbing on one another to get away from the fumes which were down low, and the children, you don't want to see it" hundreds of survivors were sent on a death march by the guards at auschwitz when they realized the russians were closing in on them.

But instead, some of the prisoners were liberated on the march by americans.

"she said, im jewish, in german, i cant say it she can , and the officer looked at her, he had sunglasses on, even though it was early morning, and he took them off and said so am i, eight months later they were married."

Nathan said that even though there was some inspiring stories that came out of auschwitz and the holocaust, most of the stories were utterly tragic and brought tears to him and his wife's eyes as they spoke to me.

"how could they do this?

We are civilized educated people how could we do anything like this?"

Nathan's wife, who's family was also killed and persecuted in the holocaust, stopped me at their front door as i was leaving today and said "don't forget about us, you can never forget about what happened to our people."

Reporting live in