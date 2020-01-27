Global  

FTC, New York Sue Martin Shkreli For Alleged Illegal Drug Monopoly

The suit alleges Martin Shkreli and his company unfairly hiked drug prices and took illegal steps to prevent competitors from developing generics.
Recent related news from verified sources

FTC Alleges Anticompetitive Conduct By Vyera On Life-saving Drug

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the New York State Office of the Attorney General jointly...
RTTNews - Published

New York, FTC sue 'pharma bro' Shkreli, others over Daraprim price hikes

Martin Shkreli, the "pharma bro" in prison for defrauding investors, faces a lawsuit filed by the...
Reuters - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

NY Attorney General Sues 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli [Video]NY Attorney General Sues 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli

New York AG Letitia James announced a lawsuit with the FTC against Martin Shrkeli, who is serving seven years in prison for securities fraud. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:49Published

