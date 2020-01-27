FTC, New York Sue Martin Shkreli For Alleged Illegal Drug Monopoly 18 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:27s - Published FTC, New York Sue Martin Shkreli For Alleged Illegal Drug Monopoly The suit alleges Martin Shkreli and his company unfairly hiked drug prices and took illegal steps to prevent competitors from developing generics.

