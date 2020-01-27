Global  

Former Medford baseball player honors college coach John Altobelli

John Altobelli lost his life along with eight others, including his wife and daughter, in a tragic helicopter accident on Sunday.

This season, Medford-native Josh Berman will wear number 14 in his honor.
People lost their lives in a tragic accident in calabasas, california.

Among the, orange coast college's john altobelli, his wife keri and daughter alyssa.

During his 27 years at o-c-c, he impacted the lives of countless athletes, including medford's josh berman.

Josh berman says, "i don't know if it's ever truly going to set in or when it will but i definitely had a break down yesterday and this morning a little bit.

It feels like it can't really be true."

During his time at orange coast college, berman described altobelli as a man of integrity and one who cared deeply for his players.

While success on the field was always a goal for his teams, altobelli was more focused on shaping his players into young men.

Whether shown through his conversations with players or simply through his actions, coach alto's passion for the game of the baseball and his players was evident.

Josh berman says, "i think his legacy for me is just going about the little things in life and treating the little things just as important as the big things.

I'm always going to remember just the kind of work ethic and the kind of leadership that he had.

I mean he was the ultimate man.

The most important thing is that i would tell him i love him and i miss him."

Altobelli was traveling with his wife and daughter with the bryant's to their daughter's basketball game.

Coach alto and his wife keri are survived by two other children: daughter alexis and son j-j.

J-j was a standout infielder for the oregon ducks baseball team between 2010 to 20-13.

Following his time as a player, j-j became a graduate assistant coach at the university of oregon.

According to j- j's twitter bio, he is now working as a scout for the boston red sox.

The university of oregon sent out this tweet yesterday, saying quote, our hearts are with former duck great j.j.

Altobelli after today's tragedy in calabasas... our deepest condolences to j-j, his family, the bryant family, and all that were lost.

We love




