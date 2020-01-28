Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Purdue WBB

Video Credit: WLFI - Published < > Embed
Purdue WBBPurdue Wbb
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Purdue WBB

Second road win in conference play..

At nebraska during the week..

Sharon versyp's team looking to string a couple of wins together here as we head down the stretch of this season..

The boilermakers hosting penn state in a sunday matinee at mackey arena..

And this was the dominique oden show throughout..

The senior putting the team on her back..

When they needed it the most..

First quarter action here..

Karissa mclaughlin trying to create some space..

You know who she's going to find..

Oden gets the catch..

The jump shot is off..

But she follows her shot and beats the clock to end the first frame..

Purdue takes a four point lead into the second quarter..

Later it's oden..

Yeah you gotta guard her around the perimeter..

The three ball is good..

Oden finishes this game with 28 points..

And there's more where that came from..

Roxanne makolo finding oden..

The senior finishing through traffic off the glass..

Purdue takes a lead into the break..

And the boilers blow this one open in the second half..

Mclaughlin in transition... oden is off the mark..

But ae'rianna harris cleans up the mess..

Purdue tops penn state..

81-68 the final..




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Holmes_y_Rails

Tyler Trent Fan Account Goddamn Wisconsin, thought you were gonna make Purdue's win last week look really good and then...... https://t.co/DvrG4qUCYV 1 minute ago

sharesurf3

surfin RT @RutgersMBB: A RAC record FIFTH straight sellout! Tremendous support from Scarlet Knight Nation to help us make history as tomorrow’s g… 2 minutes ago

ethornbu

Erin Hartley RT @Exponent_Sports: Last year, Kobe Bryant gave the Boilermakers permission to debut his new basketball shoes. "Purdue is balling this ye… 3 minutes ago

MrPUHoops

OldGoldFreePress.com Purdue basketball recruiting target Max Christie a humble 5-star phenom - Indianapolis Star https://t.co/qUWErdP8Ev 4 minutes ago

CaptBNL

Brian Lee, APR Not sure which was worse: never being in it vs. Purdue or blowing it badly vs. Iowa. #Badgers can lose a lot of ways. 6 minutes ago

QuadeersultanM

mir quadeer Wisconsin basketball: one idiot, one absolute fool, is still voting for the Badgers in the AP Top-25… https://t.co/JHvOAShG0X 8 minutes ago

boltyboy

Matthew Holt @PearlF Extended release opiate? Probably Oxycontin= Purdue? Or was it generic by then? 8 minutes ago

pntrack

Tony Holler @ByrdsSportsPF @_marcellusmoore Graduated early. Purdue football. 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.