Purdue WBB

Second road win in conference play..

At nebraska during the week..

Sharon versyp's team looking to string a couple of wins together here as we head down the stretch of this season..

The boilermakers hosting penn state in a sunday matinee at mackey arena..

And this was the dominique oden show throughout..

The senior putting the team on her back..

When they needed it the most..

First quarter action here..

Karissa mclaughlin trying to create some space..

You know who she's going to find..

Oden gets the catch..

The jump shot is off..

But she follows her shot and beats the clock to end the first frame..

Purdue takes a four point lead into the second quarter..

Later it's oden..

Yeah you gotta guard her around the perimeter..

The three ball is good..

Oden finishes this game with 28 points..

And there's more where that came from..

Roxanne makolo finding oden..

The senior finishing through traffic off the glass..

Purdue takes a lead into the break..

And the boilers blow this one open in the second half..

Mclaughlin in transition... oden is off the mark..

But ae'rianna harris cleans up the mess..

Purdue tops penn state..

81-68 the final..