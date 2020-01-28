Global  

Ah-ga-ssi - The Handmaiden Movie

Ah-ga-ssi - The Handmaiden Movie

Ah-ga-ssi - The Handmaiden Movie

Ah-ga-ssi - The Handmaiden Movie trailer HD (2016) - Plot synopsis: From PARK Chan-wook, the celebrated director of OLDBOY, LADY VENGEANCE and STOKER, comes a ravishing new crime drama.

PARK presents a gripping and sensual tale of two women - a young Japanese Lady living on a secluded estate, and a Korean woman who is hired to serve as her new handmaiden, but is secretly plotting with a conman to defraud her of a large inheritance.

Inspired by the novel Fingersmith by British author Sarah Waters, THE HANDMAIDEN borrows the most dynamic elements of its source material and combines it with PARK Chan-wook’s singular vision to create an unforgettable viewing experience.

Genre; Drama Romance Director: Chan-wook Park Writers: Sarah Waters, Seo-kyeong Jeong, Chan-wook Park Stars: Min-hee Kim, Tae-ri Kim, Jung-woo Ha
