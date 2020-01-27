Kobe Bryant's death hits hard for Wabash Valley woman with personal ties

Back to you.

Across the world tonight..

People are mourning the loss of basketball legend kobe bryant.

He died yesterday in a helicopter crash... his daughter and 7 others on board also died..

Investigators have begun mapping out the crash site.

They say there wasn't a blackbox in the chopper..

So they're looking at the wreckage and weather to figure out what happened.

The area is on lockdown... and no one is allowed within 5 miles of the site nor are planes allowed to fly any lower than 5-thousand feet above it..

The tragedy has hit home for one local woman..

New for you tonight on nightwatch..

Susan mardis of terre haute shares her memories of kobe..and more about the legacy he's left behind.

My brother frank hamlin coached kobe at the lakers.

15 years i think my brother was with the lakers.

Kobe and him became very close.

And when my brother passed away 2 years ago, kobe asked if he could speak at my brother's funeral.

Kobe was just the kind of guy that was approachable, friendly, classy.

So even though i was just the little sister, of an assistant coach it didn't matter to kobe.

Because he cared on people.

That on kobe's 81 point game, phil was gonna take kobe out.

He said ' im gonna take him out at 77' and he looked at my brother and goes what do you think.and frank goes "there will be a riot" you see two people ages apart that respected each other and had a love of the game.

And the love of the game made them love and respect each other.

Now coming up a little later in this up a little now coming now coming up a little later in this newscast..

You'll hear more from the sports world on how this tragedy has had