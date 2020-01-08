Global  

Well-known 'Round House' catches fire in Grants Pass

Newswatch 12 at 6."

F where the fire is.

Newswatch 12's leah thompson shows us the shocking video taken by a neighbor.

Leah says " i'm on beacon drive in grants pass behind me this house caught on fire this morning.

Four fire engines were here plus a handful of police cars.

Trying to get the fire out as soon as possible."

Nat crackling flames.

Nat allen i looked across the street and there was a lot of black billowing smoke coming out of the entire right side of the house.

A beloved home in grants pass called the round home damaged.

A fire charred about half of the home.

Allen it's very very sad susan allen lives right across the street.

Allen i came outside and some of the people that liive there were standing next to my trash cans.

It's hard for anyone to watch.

Randy fire something to wake up in the morning and have your hosue burn fire, no body wants to see.

The battalion chief for the grants pass public safety says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Allen sooo i don't know now what will happen to it, but again very sad.

In grants pass leah thompson newswatch 12.

The battalion chief says if you do have smoke alarms.




