Bay Area Holocaust Survivors Mark 75 Years Since Liberation Of Auschwitz

Throughout the Bay Area and around the world, Holocaust survivors and their families and communities on Monday marked the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz - the largest of the Nazi concentration camps - toward the end of World War II.

Devin Fehely reports.

(1/27/20)
