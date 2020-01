Addressing the vaping epidemic 14 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 06:52s - Published Addressing the vaping epidemic 13 Action News has been working with a local student for National News Literacy Week. Natalie Atamian, who is a journalism student at Bishop Gorman High School. Natalie chose to address the issue of vaping by Gen Z for her story. Natalie says that she believes that her peers don't know what's being put into their lungs and the danger posed by vaping. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Addressing the vaping epidemic GETTING WORSE--- WITH DOZENSOF PEOPLE DYING AND THOUSANDSMORE GOING TO THE HOSPITAL WITHVAPING INJURIES.SIX PEOPLE IN SOUTHERN NEVADAWERE HOSPITALIZED IN RECENTMONTHS.ALL OF THEM YOUNG ADULTS ORTEENS.13 ACTION NEWS IS WORKING TOADDRESS THE PROBLEM.....BY TAKING PART IN.....THE NEWS LITERACY PROJECT.WE TEAMED UP......WITH BISHOP GORMAN JOURNALISMSTUDENT.....NATALIE (AH-TAY-ME-ANN).....WHO PICKED THIS TOPIC......BECAUSE OF THE EFFECT...."VAPING" HAS HAD....ON HER GENERATION."THIS SMELLS GOOD AND TASTESGOOD, IT DOESN'T SMELL LIKESMOKE" 30 YEAR OLD DANIEL LUJANGAVE UP CIGARETTES LAST YEARAND STARTED VAPING INSTEAD.HE SAW IT AS A WAY TOQUITSMOKING--- A HABIT THATBEGAN WHEN HE WAS 14 YEARS OLD.."A CIGARETTE, YOU LIGHT IT, ITSTOPS.THE JUUL, YOU SMOKE IT, YOUSMOKE IT.YOU REALLY DON'T KNOW WHEN TOSTOP.LUJAN SAYS HE DOES NOT SEEVAPING AS A HEALTHIERALTERNATIVE, BUTJUST ONE BADHABIT REPLACING ANOTHER.NATIONWIDE, THE NUMBERS SUPPORTLUJAN'S BELIEF--- THE C-D-CREPORTS 60 PEOPLE HAVE DIED ANDMORE THAN 2,600 HAVE ENDED UPIN THE HOSPITAL WITH VAPINGALRELATED INJURIES.HERE IN CLARK COUNTY-- THEREHAVE BEEN SIX CONFIRMEDILLNESSES IN PEOPLE AGES 18 TO25 SINCE SEPTEMBER 2019.DOCTORS ARE SEEING FIRST HANDWHAT VAPING CAN DO ON THEINSIDE."THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AHEALTHY LUNG AND A VAPORS LUNGIS QUITEOBVIOUS, HERE YOU CAN SEE JUSTHOW MUCH IS REALLY AFFECTED""ALL THE WHITE STUFF, AND YOUSEE HOW EXTENSIVE IT IS WITHINBOTH SIDES OF THE LUNG WHEREASTHIS NORMAL LUNG LOOKS DARK""IT DOES GET ABSORBED INTO THEBLOODSTREAM AND THIS IS WHY THELONG TERM EFFECT IS NOT KNOWN"DR.GEORGE TU IS A PULMONOLOGISTAT THE COMPREHENSIVE CANCERCENTER OF NEVADA.HE SAYS VAPERS ARE TAKING ARISK EVERY TIME THEY TAKE APUFF."WE DO THINK THAT BECAUSE OFTHE CHEMICALS IN THERE WHICHSOME OF THEM ARE CARCINOGENICOR CAN BE CANCER FORMING,THEREMAY BE SOME RISK INASSOCIATION DOWN THE ROAD"THE RISKS, ILLNESSES AND DEATHSHAVE LED FEDERAL LAWMAKERS TOBAN ALL ARTIFICIAL FLAVORING INVAPING PRODUCTS EXCEPT THOSEWITH MENTHOL AND TOBACCO..DOCTOR TU SAYS VAPING IS NOT ANALTERNATIVE TO QUIT SMOKING ASIT HAS ABOUT THE SAME LEVEL OFNICOTINE IN ONE POD AS A PACKOF CIGARETTES."STUDIES HAVE SHOWN THAT PEOPLEWHO VAPE AS ADOLESCENTS ORTEENAGERS ARE MORE LIKELY TO GOFORWARD AND START SMOKINGCIGARETTES DOWNTHE ROAD" THAT'SPART OF THE REASON WHY THEFEDERAL GOVERNMENT HAS RAISEDTHE AGE TO BUY TOBACCO PRODUCTSFROM 18 TO 21.A NATIONAL INSTITUTE ON DRUGABUSE STUDY SHOWS ALMOST ONEOUT OF TEN MIDDLE SCHOOLERS AREALREADY VAPING.THAT NUMBER JUMPS TO 1 OUT OFEVERY 4 STUDENTSBY THE TIMETHEY HIT THE 12TH GRADE.MALCOLM AHLO FROM THE SOUTHERNNEVADA HEALTH DISTRICT SAYSPARENTS CAN PLAY A ROLE INSTOPPING THEIR TEENS FROMVAPING."WHAT IS SURPRISING OR SHOCKINGTO MOST PARENTS IS THE VARIETYOF DIFFERENT TYPES OF PRODUCTS,TEENAGERS ARE USING NOW""ALL OF THESE DIFFERENTPRODUCTS CAN BE HIDDEN IN PLAINSIGHT" AHLO SAYS THOSE TEENSAND YOUNG ADULTS WHO WANT TOCHAT BOXES, TEXT MESSAGING,EMAIL OR PHONE CALLS SO WEENCOURAGE ANYONE INCLUDING OURTEENS TO CALL1(800) QUIT NOWFOR FREE HELP QUITTING SMOKINGDANIEL WANTS TO KICK THE VAPINGHABIT, BUT FINDS IT VERY HARDTO DO SO.HIS ADVICE FOR OTHERS WHO ARETHINKING OF STARTING"CHOOSE WHAT YOU DO VERYCAREFULLY AND JUST DON'T EVENSTART, IT'S NOT EVEN A ROAD YOUWANT TO GO DOWN" A CHOICEDANIEL HAS ALREADY MADE, BUTHE'S TRYING TO FIND A WAY OUT.NATALIE ATAMIAN, 13 ACTIONNEWS.NATALIE'S STORY WAS PART OF OURCOMPANY'S NATIONWIDEPARTNERSHIP.....WITH "THE NEWS LITERACYPROJECT"....A NATIONAL EDUCATION NON-PROFITGROUP.THE MISSION: TO HELPEDUCATE....YOUNG JOURNALISTS....AND....THE NEXT GENERATION....OF NEWS CONSUMERS......UNDERSTAND THE DIFFERENCEBETWEEN....CREDIBLE INFORMATION ANDMIS-INFORMATION.JOURNALISTS AT 13 ACTION NEWSWORKED ALONGSIDE NATALIE TOFIND A TOPIC THAT IS IMPORTANTTO OUR COMMUNITY, AND TO HELPHER DEVELOP A STORY THATSEPARATES FACT FROM FICTION.13 ACTION NEWS ANCHOR JACKIEKOSTEK SHOWS YOU HOW IT CAMETOGETHER.IN NOVEMBER, NATALIE, WHO IS AJUNIOR AT BISHOP GORMAN HIGHSCHOOL, WAS SELECTED TO BE PARTOF OUR NATIONAL NEWS LITERACYPROJECT--- JOINING OTHER HIGHSCHOOL STUDENTS AROUND THECOUNTRY.SHE HIT THE GROUND RUNNING,DEVELOPING A STORY THAT SHEFELT WAS NOT ONLY TIMELY BUTDEEPLY IMPORTANT TO OURCOMMUNITY."I JUST NOTICED THAT A LOT OFMY FRIENDS AND PEERS AT SCHOOLTHEY'VE ALL BEEN DEALING WITHTHIS SAME ISSUE OF VAPING.IT'S SPREAD NOT ONLY IN MYSCHOOL BUT ALL OVER THECOUNTRY, MAYBE EVEN THE WORLD."NATALIE SAYS SHE WAS DRIVEN BYTHE OPPORTUNITY TO INFORM HERPEERS."THEY DON'T KNOW WHAT'S BEINGPUT INTO THEIR LUNGS AND HOW TORECOVER ESPECIALLY BECAUSE I'MSURE KIDS WOULD BE WATCHING ATHOME, THEY'LL SEE DIFFERENTWAYS TO RECOVER AND MOVE OUT OFTHEIR SITUATION." WORKINGCLOSELY WITH KTNV MANAGERS ANDREPORTERS THROUGHOUT THE NEWSGATHERING PROCESS, NATALIESPOKE TO PUBLIC HEALTHOFFICIALS, DOCTORS, VAPE SHOPOWNERS AND ONE YOUNG MAN WHOVAPES.SHE WROTE A COMPELLING SCRIPT,COMBINING FACTS ABOUT WHAT HASBECOME A PUBLIC HEALTH EPIDEMICWITH PEOPLE'S REAL LIFEEXPERIENCES.IN LEARNING HOW TO REPORT ASTORY STEP BY STEP, NATALIE WASALSO REFINING A VALUABLE SKILL- HOW TO DISCERN TRUSTWORTHYNEWS IN AN OVERSATURATEDMARKET."I FEEL LIKE PEOPLE JUST SAYTHEIR FIRST OPINION AND DON'THAVE FACTS TO BACKIT UP AND I FEEL LIKE EVERYONESHOULD HAVE THE RIGHT TO THEIROWN OPINION BUT TO BE INFORMEDIS THE MOST IMPORTANT THINGTHAT YOUNG ADULTS NEED TOLEARN, ESPECIALLY IN SCHOOL."TEACHING THE NEXT GENERATION OFJOURNALISTS AND NEWS CONSUMERSTHE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN FACT ANDCOMMENTARY IS A PRIORITY FORNATALIE'S BROADCAST TEACHER -JASON VALLE."10 PERCENT OF THESE KIDS MIGHTWORK IN THE INDUSTRY, THEYMIGHT GO OUT THERE AND GET AJOB IN TELEVISION, THE OTHER 90PERCENT THEY'RE NEVER, THEY'REGOING TO GO OFF AND DOSOMETHING ELSE, BUT IF THEY CANGET THE EXPERIENCE IN THISCLASS WHERE THEY UNDERSTAND HOWTHE MEDIA WORKS AND HOW IT'SALL PUT TOGETHER, EVEN IF INTHEIR NORMAL LIFE THEY JUSTLOOK AT THE NEWS AND REALIZE,THAT NO, THE NEWS DOESN'T HAVEAN AGENDA.COMMENTARY, THAT'S A DIFFERENTSTORY."STILL AHEAD...WATCHING YOUR WAISTLINE NOWMORE IMPORTANT THAN EVER.THE INCREASED HEALTH RISK MENWITH BIGGER BELLIES NOW HAVE.





