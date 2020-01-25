Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Police Sources: Suspect Steals Backpack Containing $500,000 Worth Of Jewelry Belonging To Allen Iverson At Center City Hotel

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:19s - Published < > Embed
Police Sources: Suspect Steals Backpack Containing $500,000 Worth Of Jewelry Belonging To Allen Iverson At Center City Hotel

Police Sources: Suspect Steals Backpack Containing $500,000 Worth Of Jewelry Belonging To Allen Iverson At Center City Hotel

The theft happened at the Sofitel Hotel on the 100 block of South 17th Street in Center City.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Police Sources: Suspect Steals Backpack Containing $500,000 Worth Of Jewelry Belonging To Allen Iverson At Center City Hotel

HIS OWN AND FIRED BACK.NO ONE WAS INJURED.IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ONTHIS CRIME CONTACT POLICE.AND POLICE NEED YOUR HELP TOFIND THIS MAN WHO THEY SAYGRABBED A BACKPACK FILLED WITHJEWELRY WORTH $5 HUNDRED,000.HE ENTERED A HOTEL ON SOUTH 20thSTREET THIS MORNING AND TOOKTHAT BAG.POLICE SOURCES TELL US THAT THE




You Might Like


Tweets about this

thelupusrainbow

The Lupus Rainbow RT @CBSPhilly: #BREAKING Police Sources: Suspect Steals Backpack Containing $500,000 Worth Of Jewelry Belonging To Allen Iverson At Center… 2 hours ago

some1usedcheeze

Cheeze Police Sources: Suspect Steals Backpack Containing $500,000 Worth Of Jewelry Belonging To Allen Iverson At Center C… https://t.co/F1UGH0dS1d 9 hours ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime #Police Sources: #Suspect Steals Backpack Containing $500,000 Worth Of #Jewelry Belonging - Jan 27 @ 10:32 PM ET https://t.co/p4hIuRcgVl 9 hours ago

CBSPhilly

CBS Philly #BREAKING Police Sources: Suspect Steals Backpack Containing $500,000 Worth Of Jewelry Belonging To Allen Iverson A… https://t.co/n2Pwzew4vq 9 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sources: Allen Iverson Was Victim Of $500,000 Jewelry Theft In Philadelphia [Video]Sources: Allen Iverson Was Victim Of $500,000 Jewelry Theft In Philadelphia

Police say a suspect stole a backpack containing $500,000 worth of jewelry.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:25Published

Shutting down the Millennium Hotel might have been the easy part [Video]Shutting down the Millennium Hotel might have been the easy part

Now, county leaders are working to determine what comes next. They want a replacement and a connection to the convention center, but how many rooms? How much will it cost? How can they persuade people..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.