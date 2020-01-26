Kobe Bryant and daughter die in helicopter crash Sunday morning

Kobe bryant's death made the world come to a halt.

The loss came as a shock when it was reported he along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven others, lost their lives in a helicopter crash.

Around the world today, his legacy has honored by sportsmen and women.

Announcer says, "a tragedy has befallen the world of basketball.

Earlier today, at the age of 41, kobe bryant was killed in a helicopter crash.

In 20 seasons with the lakers, kobe was a 17-time all-star, two-time nba finals mvp, two- time olympic gold medalist and five-time nba champion.

The nba and the game of basketball will mourn this loss together.

Please join us in a moment of silence for kobe bryant.

Rest in peace mamba."

Shocking.

Unbelievable.

Devastating.

This morning at 10 a-m, the world lost not just a basketball legend, but truly one of the greatest competitor's across all sports.

Known for his 'win at all costs' mentality on the court, while off the court, a man who cared deeply about all those around him.

A brother to many.

(take gary key) gary payton says, "it was just so, it was just so... shocking.

That was my young fella, that was my young fella.

It was just crazy that i can sit here now... just be in shock because, you know, that's my brother, that was my brother."

As the news spread around the world today, tributes to number 24 flooded the sporting world.

Like at the raptors-spurs game today, where both teams started the game with a shot clock violation.

The shot clock in the n-b-a... 24 seconds long.

Nat pop but kobe's influence spanned the globe and transcended sports.

Paris saint germain's neymar honored number 24 after scoring a goal in a soccer match today.

In the n-f-l's pro bowl, zadarius smith led an on-field celebration that emulated the lakers shooting guards signature shot.

Some, though, at a loss as they still try to process the tragedy.

(take doc key) doc rivers says, "you now... i just don't have a lot to say.

The news is just devastating to everybody, who knew him, who knew him a long time."

(take sabrina key) sabrina ionescu says, "uh i mean.... everything i do, i do it for him.

Obviously a really close friend and... this season's for him."

The impact of the helicopter's crash reach is even felt right here in medford.

Former medford rogues baseball player and southern oregon native josh berman was coached by john altobelli.

Altobelli, the coach of orange county college, was also aboard bryant's helicopter.

Bryant would tell no award in his 20-year career would even come close to his greatest achievement: being a father to his four daughters.

Tragically, one of his daughters was also aboard.

Tonight, as you settle in on your sunday evenings, hold those you love just a little bit closer.

Tomorrow is not promised.

Make the most of each second of each day... just like kobe.

Crowd chants: "kobe!

Kobe!

Kobe!"

And tonight at 10 on newswatch 12, a