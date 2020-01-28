Wasps Have Evolved To Recognize Faces, Scientists Say 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:39s - Published Wasps Have Evolved To Recognize Faces, Scientists Say A wasp species has reportedly evolved to recognize the faces of “their peers.” 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Diana RT @GillianRoseNews: Wasps have learned how to recognize each others faces. Yes, you read that correctly: https://t.co/UusTyicYaQ 39 minutes ago The Cartel 'Profound' evolution: Wasps learn to recognize faces: One wasp species has evolved the ability to recognize individ… https://t.co/6CkBxNRnX6 9 hours ago Gillian Smith Wasps have learned how to recognize each others faces. Yes, you read that correctly: https://t.co/UusTyicYaQ 10 hours ago