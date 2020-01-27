Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Chopper Crash

Video Credit: WCBI - Published < > Embed
Chopper Crash

Chopper Crash

Legendary NBA player kobe Bryant, his 13-year- old daughter and seven others were killed when a helicopter they were in crashed earlier today in Calabasas, California.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Chopper Crash

Good evening and thank you for joining us tonight.

I'm cash matlock.

Legendary nba player kobe bryant, his 13-year- old daughter and seven others were killed when a helicopter they were in crashed earlier today in calabasas, california.

Details of bryant's shocking death are still coming in.

Hundreds of thousands of people across the nation... are in mourning.

Our courtney robb joins us here in the studio, courtney... what



Recent related news from verified sources

Weird 2012 tweet predicted Kobe Bryant's death in chopper crash?

The user tweeted about Kobe Bryant's death in a helicopter crash on November 14, 2012.
Khaleej Times - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOX SportsIndiaTimes


News24.com | Croatian pilot dies in military chopper crash

A Croatian military helicopter has crashed off the country's Adriatic coast, killing the pilot and...
News24 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MrsESK

#Deplorable Mrs🇺🇸 RT @ABC7Brandi: We’ve learned more about the victims of Sunday’s chopper crash who were w/ Kobe & Gigi Bryant: (Page 1) John Altobelli, his… 27 seconds ago

iAbhishekParikh

Abhishek Parikh🇮🇳 RT @KirenRijiju: I'm extremely sad as 2-time Olympic Gold Medallist and Basketball legend, Kobe Bryant has died in the Chopper crash. To lo… 33 seconds ago

NinerSemper

SemperNiner Investigators Work Scene of Kobe Bryant’s Chopper Crash https://t.co/BGCLIYurMM 36 seconds ago

JSMwind25

Aaron Manse RT @BoydHuppert: Moment of silence at tonight’s Wolves game for Kobe Bryant, his daughter and the others who died in the chopper crash yest… 57 seconds ago

k_hoops3

Lil RT @TheHoopCentral: Remembering The Victims Of The Kobe Bryant Chopper Crash https://t.co/NzgfwK2HZM https://t.co/Qm4sUgXJiv 2 minutes ago

olitasdmar

marina la del face🌈⃠ .🐃💙 antiliberal RT @nypost: Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna went to church before fatal chopper crash https://t.co/YdwVHLDos3 https://t.co/5C0rpaspxb 2 minutes ago

HappyKatt

Kathie Fette Morales RT @NewsJuan: At 8:24 PM tonight LA City Hall was lit up in purple and gold to honor @kobebryant and in memory of those lost in Sunday’s tr… 3 minutes ago

caroycroft77

Cheryl Hello Twitter Family❣️Hoping you all have/had a marvelous day. Prayers for ☮️ around the world, for relief in 🇦🇺, n… https://t.co/T9FfA7reNq 3 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

NTSB Focusing On Weather And Fog In Kobe Bryant Chopper Crash Investigation [Video]NTSB Focusing On Weather And Fog In Kobe Bryant Chopper Crash Investigation

Danya Bacchus reports on continuing investigation into the cause of the fatal helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant (1-27-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:30Published

NTSB At Site, Investigating Crash That Killed Kobe & 8 Others [Video]NTSB At Site, Investigating Crash That Killed Kobe & 8 Others

NTSB At Site, Investigating Crash That Killed Kobe & 8 Others

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:09Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.