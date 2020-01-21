Global  

Mikel Arteta not expecting good news on Shkodran Mustafi injury

Mikel Arteta fears Shkodran Mustafi suffered a nasty ankle injury in Arsenal’s 2-1 FA Cup win at Bournemouth.

Mustafi was carried off on a stretcher having landed awkwardly as the Gunners secured a fifth-round clash at Portsmouth.

The 27-year-old Germany defender will have scans on Tuesday to determine the extent of the problem, but manager Arteta conceded the early signs were not positive.
