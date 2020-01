Local coach shares memory of Kobe Bryant’s kind gesture now < > Embed Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 02:33s - Published Local coach shares memory of Kobe Bryant’s kind gesture Local coach, Sekoe White of the Mississippi School for the Deaf, shares the memory of Kobe Bryant’s kind gesture and it still motives him to this day to be the best he can. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Local coach shares memory of Kobe Bryant’s kind gesture DURING HIS SHORT LIFE OF JUST 41YEARS IS BEING FELT HERE INJACKSON AND ALL OVER THE WORLD.HE WILL CONTINUE TO BE ANINSPIRATION AND ROLE MODEL EVENFOR THOSE WHO COULD NEVER HEARHIM SPEAK.HERE’S ONE OF MANY KOBE STORES.I HOW HE INFLUENCED SO MANY KOBEBRYANT’S GAME WAS SOMETHING TOBEHOLD.WE SAW IT AND FELT IT FOR SAYCOOL WHITE.HE FELT IT TOO EVEN THOUGH HECAN’T HEAR CROWDS CHEER FOR HISFAVORITE PLAYER.SAY COUP HAS BEEN DEAF.HE WAS VERY YOUNG, BUT HE DIDN’TLET IT STOP HIM FROM PLAYINGBASKETBALL AND THAT’S BECAUSE OFKOBE.HE STARTED PLAYING THE GAME THESAME YEAR KOBE WAS DRAFTED ANDHE HAS BEEN DEVOTED SINCE JUSTTHE WAY THAT HE PLAYED AND HISMENTAL TOUGHNESS AND ABILITY TOPRACTICE AND WORK HARDEVERYTHING THAT HE WAS ANEXAMPLE OF FOR ME.I’VE TRIED TO LEARN FROM THATAND APPLY TO MY OWN BASKETBALLCAREER HIS CONCEPT OF HARD WORK.IT BECAME MY CONCEPT OF HARDWORK AND I TO LEARN FROM HIM ANDBE PARALLEL AND SOME OF THETHINGS THAT HE DISPLAYED AS ANEXAMPLE FOR ME THE NEWS OF KOBEAND HIS DAUGHTER TRAGICALLYPASSING AWAY AND THE HELICOPTERCRASH WAS DIFFICULT FOR HIM TOPROCESS.HE WAS A GREAT INSPIRATION FORME AND I WAS LOOKING FORWARD TOSEEING WHAT HIS PLANS WERE FORTHE FUTURE AFTER HIS RETIREMENTFROM THE NBA.I WAS INTERESTED IN WHAT HE WASGOING TO DO FROM THAT POINT ANDIT WAS A LITTLE DIFFICULT FOR METO ACCEPT THAT THAT HAD ACTUALLYHAPPENED KOBE IS A COUP HAD ASPECIAL MOMENT KOBE SENT HIM AVIDEO ON THE RACHAEL RAY SHOWLAST YEAR FOR BEING ANINSPIRATION AFTER A VIDEO OF HIMCOACHING WENT VIRAL.I UNDERSTAND.YOU’RE A BIG FAN TRUTH IS THEWORK YOU DO MAKES YOU NOW SAYCOUT IS EMPOWERED TO CONTINUEKOBE’S LEGACY HIS EXAMPLE OFBEING JUST AN INSPIRATION TO ME.I WOULD LIKE TO TAKE THAT ANDUTILIZE IT IN MY LIFE MOVINGFORWARD FROM THIS POINT ANDCONTINUE WITH THAT INSPIRATIONAND HOW THAT AFFECTS ME AS APERSON AND THEN INFLUENCES THEBUT OUR EFFORTS CAN KIND OF BE AWAY TO REMEMBER HIM.I BELIEVE THAT HIS LEGACY IS ONETHAT’S NEVER TO BE FORGOTTEN.IT’S THE COUGS COACHING THEGIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM AND THEYWON A NATIONAL TOURNAMENT INSOUTH CAROLINA THIS PAST WEEKENDAND KOBE WAS ALL ABOUT WINNINGAND SAY COOS BULLDOGS ARE DOINGJUST THAT THAT’S ALL FOR SPORTS.WE’LL BE



Recent related news from verified sources Death of Kobe Bryant, daughter hits home for GCU coach Dan Majerle, players Grand Canyon coach Dan Majerle shares Kobe Bryant memory with players before practice

azcentral.com - Published 5 hours ago





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Las Vegas girls basketball coach shares moments team learned of Kobe Bryant's crash The team was in the middle of a game at the tournament where he was headed when the news of the crash hit. Video shows the immediate reaction. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:48Published 54 minutes ago Bill Hanzlik Reflects On Coaching Against Kobe Bryant Former Nuggets player and coach was our guest on A Few Extra Minutes reflecting on the legacy of Kobe Bryant. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 03:36Published 1 hour ago