Coronavirus: After Patna, suspected case in Jaipur; patient in isolation ward

Coronavirus: After Patna, suspected case in Jaipur; patient in isolation ward

A Coronavirus case has been suspected in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

A doctor who returned from China is under watch in a hospital.

A few people were seen sporting masks in Rajasthan's capital.
China-returned doc quarantined in Rajasthan

A suspected case of coronavirus has been reported in Jaipur, following which the patient has been...
IndiaTimes - Published

Suspected case of coronavirus in Jaipur

A suspected case of coronavirus has been reported in Rajasthan, following which the patient has been...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Mid-DaySify



ajitksverma

Ajit Kumar Verma RT @ANI: Vimal Karak, Superintendent, Patna Medical College&Hospital: After she reaches PMCH, her blood sample will be sent to National Ins… 2 hours ago

writesaket

Saket Suman RT @TheStatesmanLtd: Health officials said Ekta Kumari, who was doing research at a #China university, fell sick soon after she reached her… 14 hours ago

TheStatesmanLtd

The Statesman Health officials said Ekta Kumari, who was doing research at a #China university, fell sick soon after she reached… https://t.co/2vWGKLoykz 14 hours ago

news18dotcom

News18.com The woman who was pursuing a PhD from the Tianjin University in China, was referred to the Patna Medical College an… https://t.co/TbMDMETWR2 14 hours ago

journo_abheet

Abheet RT @NewsMobileIndia: Vimal Karak, Superintendent, Patna Medical College&Hospital: After she reaches PMCH, her blood sample will be sent to… 22 hours ago


Coronavirus: Exteriors of Toronto hospital treating Canada's first suspected case [Video]Coronavirus: Exteriors of Toronto hospital treating Canada's first suspected case

Canada confirmed its first "presumptive" case of the deadly coronavirus in Toronto on Saturday (January 25th) evening. A man in his 50s, who had travelled to the Chinese city of Wuhan, was found at..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:19Published

