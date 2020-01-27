John Bolton's New Information Breaks Down Trump's Defense Strategy

Former national security adviser John Bolton spoke out about the Ukraine scandal.

According to CNN, the new information hurt President Donald Trump’s defense strategy.

Bolton revealed in a draft for his upcoming book that Trump explicitly withheld assistance for Ukraine.

He withheld nearly $400 until Ukraine helped with investigations into his Democratic rivals.

Trump’s lawyers argue there is “no evidence anywhere” of Trump saying this but now there is.