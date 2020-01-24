US Space Force logo boldly goes when others have gone before

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump officially dropped the brand spanking new U.S. Space Force logo on January 24, and it boldly went where no man has gone before—except maybe Star Trek.

Space reports that Donald unveiled the new Space Force logo over Twitter, his unofficial spokesman.

According to Space, Trump has been using social media recently to announce news for the newest branch of the U.S. military that included the service's new threads and the swearing in of Gen.

John W.

Raymond as Chief of Space Operations.

Trump tweeted, "After consultation with our Great Military Leaders, designers, and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Military!" Twitter users being Twitter users couldn't help but point out the striking resemblance to the Star Trek logo.

Set phasers to copy.

However, others pointed out that the new logo got its inspiration from the existing Air Force Command logo.

That being said—it still kind of looks like a close Trekky cousin.