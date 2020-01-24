Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

US Space Force logo boldly goes when others have gone before

Video Credit: TomoNews US - Duration: 01:18s - Published < > Embed
US Space Force logo boldly goes when others have gone before

US Space Force logo boldly goes when others have gone before

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump officially dropped the brand spanking new U.S. Space Force logo on January 24, and it boldly went where no man has gone before—except maybe Star Trek.

Space reports that Donald unveiled the new Space Force logo over Twitter, his unofficial spokesman.

According to Space, Trump has been using social media recently to announce news for the newest branch of the U.S. military that included the service's new threads and the swearing in of Gen.

John W.

Raymond as Chief of Space Operations.

Trump tweeted, "After consultation with our Great Military Leaders, designers, and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Military!" Twitter users being Twitter users couldn't help but point out the striking resemblance to the Star Trek logo.

Set phasers to copy.

However, others pointed out that the new logo got its inspiration from the existing Air Force Command logo.

That being said—it still kind of looks like a close Trekky cousin.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Donald Trump Unveils Logo For US Space Force & It Looks An Awful Lot Like The 'Star Trek' Starfleet Command Insignia

President Donald Trump just revealed the official logo for the newest branch of the military, the...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Blacksugar_milk

💧🌱흑당밀크티🌱메인트 RT 부탁드립니다 RT @CNN: President Trump posted an image on Twitter of a new insignia for the US Space Force that seems to boldly go where one logo has gon… 4 hours ago

DJax51

DONALD JACKSON finally began the exploration enabling humanity to go boldly where no one has gone before? The new logo is really j… https://t.co/LgdNInXnrZ 11 hours ago

Gautamxl99

Gautam Ghosh The newly unveiled logo for US Space Force appears to have boldly gone where Star Trek went before. https://t.co/RmRbIai5Hg 11 hours ago

CartwrightGeoff

Geoff Cartwright RT @JulesCremin: “To boldly go where.... someone’s been before?” 🤭 😂 US Space Force logo looks just like one from Star Trek - BBC News ⁦@P… 13 hours ago

CannabisGroup19

CIG News [Politico] Trump boldly beams up a new Space Force logo https://t.co/MZ3HBDIAYJ https://t.co/MgPV3bISvf 14 hours ago

UjjwalPrasad

Ujjwal Prasad RT @RepDonBeyer: I suggest a fitting motto for the Space Force to go with the new logo: "To Boldly Go!" 15 hours ago

Marie_Laveau_

Marie Laveau 🦇 RT @cnni: US President Trump posted an image on Twitter of a new insignia for the US Space Force that seems to boldly go where one logo has… 15 hours ago

vampire_bunny

Y RT @greg_jenner: “Space, the final frontier. These are the voyages of the Air Force legal department; its four year mission, to dodge pre-e… 16 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Internet Mocks Trump Space Force Logo For Being Eerily Similar To Star Trek's [Video]Internet Mocks Trump Space Force Logo For Being Eerily Similar To Star Trek's

President Trump unveiled the Space Force logo.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:41Published

Trump Reveals Space Force Logo [Video]Trump Reveals Space Force Logo

President Trump reveals the Space Force logo.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.