Jax finds new home

THAN 700 DAYS... JAXTHE DOG HAS FOUNDA NEW HOME.IT WAS ONE OF THEMAIN MISSIONS FORTHE FOX VALLEYHUMANE ASSOCIATIONTHIS YEAR.THE SHELTER WASDESPERATELYHOPING SOMEONEWOULD ADOPT THE 5YEAR OLD DOG ..

ANDNOW SOMEONE HAS.N-B-C 26'S RYANCURRY IS LIVE INSTUDIO WITH USTONIGHT WITH MORE.NINA..PRIOR TO HISRECENT ADOPTION...THE HUMANEASSOCIATION TOLDME JAX HAD BEENSTARTING TO GETDEPRESSED.THEY WERE HOPINGSOMEBODY COULDGIVE HIM A NEWHOME... A GOAL THATWAS FINALLYACHIEVED THISWEEKEND.THIS VIDEO WASRELEASED AS JAXMOVED HIS PAWS OUTOF THE KENNEL ANDINTO THE BACK OF ATRUCK WHERE AFUTURE HOME AWATS.(TAKE SOT:"He walked out of thisbuilding and looked backfor that final look ofapproval and got in thattruck, he was the samedog he was when he firststarted and it was so goodto see."JAX HAD BEEN WITHTHE FOX VALLEYHUMANE ASSOCIATIONJAX FOR ALMOST 2YEARS.THEY SAY HE HADDIFFICULTY BEINGAROUND OTHERANIMALS... WHICHMADE IT HARD FORFAMILIES TO ADOPTHIM.BUT THIS PASTWEEKEND ... A FAMILYFROM MINNESOTASTEPPED UP ANDRESCUED JAX."They have experiencewith troublesome dogs.They have fosteredanimals with all kinds ofbehavioral issues."N-B-C 26 RECENTLYDID A STORY ON JAX'SQUEST FOR A NEWHOME...AFTER THAT STORY...THEY SAY THEYRECIEVED HUNDREDSOF APPLICATIONS FORJAX ..

AND NOW ITWAS ONLY A MATTEROF TIME BEFORE JAXWOULD GET A NEWHOME."For a small humaneassociation to be featuredand someone fromanother state want him.

Itwas incredible."A MISSION TO FIND AFOREVER HOME ..ACCOMPLISHED.SEEING SOMEONERESCUE JAX GIVESVOLUNTEERS AT THESHELTER HOPE THATALL DOGS CAN FINDNEW OWNERS."These dogs are amazing.Yeah you could go and geta dog as a pupp but, theseguys need homes too."THE FOX VALLEYHUMANE ASSOCIATIONWOULD NOT RELEASETHE NAME ORCONTACT INFO FORTHE FAMILY WHOADOPTED JAX.HOWEVER..

THEYSAID THE GREATFULFOR THEIRCOMMITMENT TOCOME FROM ANOTHERSTATE TO ADOPT HIM.RYAN CURRY ... -N-B-C 26.THANKS RYAN.