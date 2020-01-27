8 DEAD IN DOCK FIRE

Cam?

Across america tonight?

We begin in alabama where several people are dead after a boat dock catches fire.

Fire officials say eight people are confirmed dead with seven taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Thirt?five boats were destroyed in the blaze?

And most of them were houseboats.

Divers and drag boats were brought in to recover those remains.

We're still working to learn how that fire started.

Georgia police say