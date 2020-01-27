Global  

8 DEAD IN DOCK FIRE

8 DEAD IN DOCK FIRE

We begin in alabama where several people are dead after a boat dock catches fire.

Fire officials say eight people are confirmed dead with seven taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Thirt?five boats were destroyed in the blaze?

And most of them were houseboats.

Divers and drag boats were brought in to recover those remains.

We're still working to learn how that fire started.

At Least 8 People Dead, More Hospitalized After Alabama Dock Fire

At Least 8 People Dead, More Hospitalized After Alabama Dock FireWatch VideoAt least eight people are dead following a dock fire Monday morning along the Tennessee...
Newsy - Published

Alabama dock fire leaves several people dead and missing with dozens of boats destroyed, police say

A massive fire at a marina in Alabama has killed several people and caused extensive damage to at...
Independent - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



At Least 8 People Dead, More Hospitalized After Alabama Dock Fire [Video]At Least 8 People Dead, More Hospitalized After Alabama Dock Fire

Officials told The Associated Press that the death toll may still rise, since they aren't sure how many people were on the boats.

