Mayor De Blasio Likens Coronavirus To SARS

Mayor De Blasio Likens Coronavirus To SARS

Mayor De Blasio Likens Coronavirus To SARS

The State Department raised the level of its travel advisory on Monday, urging Americans to reconsider travel anywhere in China due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

CBS2's Christina Fan reports
