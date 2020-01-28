Global  

LeBron Breaks Silence On Kobe's Death

LeBron Breaks Silence On Kobe's Death

LeBron Breaks Silence On Kobe's Death

NBA superstar LeBron James took to social media on Monday night to address the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, as tributes to the basketball legend continued all over the sports world.

CBS2's Otis Livingston reports
