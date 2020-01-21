Global  

Tulsa charter school offering on-site child care

CHILD CARE."COLLEGE BOUND ACADEMY"ANNOUNCED IT'S OFFERINGON-SITE CHILD CARE.

THEYHOPE IT WILL HELP WITHTEACHER TURNOVER... ANDBETTER SUPPORT FAMILYRELATIONSHIPS.

THE SCHOOLSAYS THE OPTION IS OPEN TOFAMILIES AT THE SCHOOL,FACULTY AND STAFF... ANDADMINISTRATORS HOPE TOEXPAND IT IN THE FUTURE.




