Local 49ers fans get Superbowl ready

NIGHT, WHERE THE CHIEFS AND49ERS TOOK PART IN MEDIA NIGHTAT MARLINS PARK.

SOME OF THEIRBIGGEST FANS MADE THE TRIPDOWN TO MIAMI... YOU KNOW THATINCLUDES..

THE WEST PALM BEACHBASED 49ERS FAN CLUB... EVERYWEEK DURING THE SEASON THEYGET TOGETHER AND WATCHGAMES... AND NOTHING WILL BEATSEEING YOUR TEAM IN THE SUPERBOWL, WITH GOOD FRIENDS..MICHELLE "MEME" VIGILPRESIDENT OF SOUTH FLORIDA GOLDBLOODED EMPIRE THE NINERSBEING HERE IS SO EXCITING.

WEDONT GET TO TRAVEL TO LEVISWHICH IS NEARLY 3,000 MILESAWAY.

SO FOR US IT MEANSEVERYTHING BECAUSE WE'RE SOFAR AWAY, FINDING A 49ERS FANIN MIAMI OR IN SOUTH FLORIDAIS LIKE FINDING A NEEDLE IN AHAYSTA