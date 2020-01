Local students kept home after model UN trip, where Chinese student fell ill

DEVELOPING NEWS INVOLVINGLOCAL STUDENTS AND A TRIP TOTHE MODEL U-N AT YALEUNIVERSITY IN CONNECTICUT.THOSE STUDENTS FROM THEBENJAMIN UPPER SCHOOL WEREKEPT HOME TODAY -STRICTLY AS APRECAUTION--- AFTER A CHINESESTUDENT FELL ILL WITH THE FLAT THE MODEL U-N EVENT.IN ALL 30 STUDENTS AND 3TEACHERS TRAVELED TO THE MODELU-N EVENT.

THE EVENT WAS SHUTDOWN A DAY EARLY THIS WEEKENDOVER CONCERNS ABOUT THECORONAVIRUS.

THE STUDENT WHOFELL ILL FROM CHINA, TESTEPOSTIVE FOR THE FLU.

TESTRESULTS ARE NOT IN YET ONWHETHER HE HAS THECORONAVIRUS.

THE BENJAMINSCHOOL SAYS THE DECISION TOKEEP THE STUDENTS ANDCHAPERONES HOME TODAY WAS OUTOF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTIONTHE RISK OF POTENTIALTRANSMISSION OF THECORONAVIRUS IS "EXCEEDINGLLOW".THIS COMES AS CHINA HAS