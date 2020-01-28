Community holds prayer vigil after deadly fire

Crews in scottsboro are wrapping up a difficult and emotional day.

You're taking a look at new video - as towing crews removed a fifth boat from the burned down dock where eight people lost their lives early this morning... 30 more charred boats currently sit in the water.

And - some good news tonight... the jackson county sheriff's office says at this point - they do not believe there are any additional victims from this fire.

This morning's deadly fire sent shockwaves across this close-knit scottsboro community.

Tonight -- several people showed their support for the victims at a community prayer vigil.

""they have lost loved ones, they have lost relatives, homes and possessions, our heart tonight is broken for them."

Waay 31's steven dilsizian talked with first responders about the lengthy cleanup process ahead.

But we start with waay31'smeganreyna who was at tonight's vigil.

She shows us how neighbors are supporting each other through their grief after a day of tragedy.

It was a moment of solidarity right inside this church behind me.

While this vigil was put on last minute... people still came out to pay their respects and lean on each other.

Natz:"our heart tonight is broken for them."

It was night full of tears natz prayers natz and reflection.

Woods says:"it's devastating you know, that something like this would happen in our community."

Pastor brett hogland put together this vigil for a community he says needs healing.

Hogland says:"everybody seems to know everybody, and there's not someone you would talk to that doesn't know some of these families that have been impacted."

The victims names have not been made public.

But people throughout the vigil became emotional processing the loss of lives and the families left with heartache.

Hastings says:"it hits close to home, just being here."

Woods says:"we know they are hurting and they need to know we care."

But there were moments of hope... natz that out of this tragedy... there will be a sense of unity.

Hogland says:"only time is going to tell the toll that it takes but i think it also going to tell how much resolve we have as a close knit community."

Hastings says:"just, i think god's going to bring a lot of good out of the tragedies that happened last night."

Natz singing hogland says he's reached out to first responders to see what his church can do to help them, too.

Right now - he says they are trying to figure the best way for everyone to give back to these families.

Reporting live in scottsboro -