Nick Castellanos signs $64 million deal with Reds

Nick Castellanos signs $64 million deal with RedsNick Castellanos signs $64 million deal with Reds. Brad Galli has more.
coachdoug1027

Coach Doug RT @BradGalli: Former Tigers OF Nick Castellanos signed a four-year, $64 million deal with the Reds. https://t.co/6ZjkjEqpGX 4 hours ago

BradGalli

Brad Galli Former Tigers OF Nick Castellanos signed a four-year, $64 million deal with the Reds. https://t.co/6ZjkjEqpGX 4 hours ago

MyPhasselle

Paul Williams New MLB story on SI: https://t.co/0fTInKd8mw After splitting last season with the Tigers and the Cubs, Right Fiel… https://t.co/EUTVF27oVz 8 hours ago

