Evidence Indicates Lisle Cigar Lounge Shooting Was Planned 13 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:08s - Published Evidence Indicates Lisle Cigar Lounge Shooting Was Planned Chilling words were found on the wall of the Hyde Park condo where Lisle cigar lounge gunwoman Lisa McMullan lived. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Woman fatally shoots man, self at cigar bar near Chicago LISLE, Ill. (AP) — A shooting at a cigar lounge in the Chicago suburbs left one man dead and two...

Seattle Times - Published 3 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Chicago Tribune Suburban News RT @NapervilleSun: The new evidence indicates Lisa V. McMullan may have targeted retired ISP officer Greg Rieves and another man, who was n… 15 hours ago NapervilleSun The new evidence indicates Lisa V. McMullan may have targeted retired ISP officer Greg Rieves and another man, who… https://t.co/qbs2SPlE4c 15 hours ago