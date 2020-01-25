Global  

Evidence Indicates Lisle Cigar Lounge Shooting Was Planned

Evidence Indicates Lisle Cigar Lounge Shooting Was Planned

Evidence Indicates Lisle Cigar Lounge Shooting Was Planned

Chilling words were found on the wall of the Hyde Park condo where Lisle cigar lounge gunwoman Lisa McMullan lived.

CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.
Woman fatally shoots man, self at cigar bar near Chicago

LISLE, Ill. (AP) — A shooting at a cigar lounge in the Chicago suburbs left one man dead and two...
Seattle Times - Published


chitribsuburbs

Chicago Tribune Suburban News RT @NapervilleSun: The new evidence indicates Lisa V. McMullan may have targeted retired ISP officer Greg Rieves and another man, who was n… 15 hours ago

NapervilleSun

NapervilleSun The new evidence indicates Lisa V. McMullan may have targeted retired ISP officer Greg Rieves and another man, who… https://t.co/qbs2SPlE4c 15 hours ago


New Clues About Motive For Cigar Lounge Murder [Video]New Clues About Motive For Cigar Lounge Murder

A chilling message was found in the home of gunwoman Lisa McMullan before she opened fire at a Lisle cigar lounge, killing a retired Illinois State Police trooper and injuring two others. CBS 2's..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:03Published

Man Talks About Horrors Of Lisle Cigar Lounge Shooting [Video]Man Talks About Horrors Of Lisle Cigar Lounge Shooting

Patrick Carlin of Naperville was there when police say Lisa McMullan opened fire, killing one retired state trooper and injuring two others. CBS 2's Steven Graves reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:04Published

