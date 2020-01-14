Global  

If we talk to Pak, it'll only be on PoK: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh addressed a rally in Mangaluru.

Singh talked about Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

Singh said that if India & Pak talk, it'll only be on PoK.

He said, “People ask what will happen to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Rajnath Singh flags off & rides on new made-in-India K9 Vajra-T howitzer [Video]Rajnath Singh flags off & rides on new made-in-India K9 Vajra-T howitzer

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flagged off new K9 Vajra-T guns in Surat. The self-propelled howitzer is manufactured by Larsen and Toubro. The ceremony took place at L&T's Armoured Systems Complex.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:10Published

India is safe because of Army: Rajnath lauds PM Modi for CDS appointment [Video]India is safe because of Army: Rajnath lauds PM Modi for CDS appointment

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke on the appointment of Chief of Defence Staff on Tuesday. Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not waste time in the appointment of Chief of Defence..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:26Published

