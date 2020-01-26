Global  

Local woman recalls going to high school with Kobe Bryant

Local woman recalls going to high school with Kobe Bryant

Local woman recalls going to high school with Kobe Bryant

The death of Kobe Bryant is even being felt right here in South Florida.

Jenny Becker, a Philadelphia native went to Lower Marion high school just outside of Philadelphia with Bryant.

He was a grade above her.
