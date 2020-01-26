Local woman recalls going to high school with Kobe Bryant
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 02:13s - Published
5 minutes ago < > Embed
Local woman recalls going to high school with Kobe Bryant
The death of Kobe Bryant is even being felt right here in South Florida.
Jenny Becker, a Philadelphia native went to Lower Marion high school just outside of Philadelphia with Bryant.
He was a grade above her.
Recent related news from verified sources
Kobe Bryant's death, along with that of his 13-year-old daughter, in a helicopter crash carried over... azcentral.com - Published 3 hours ago Also reported by • Delawareonline
Mourners flocked to Kobe Bryant's high school alma mater, Lower Merion High School, shortly after... Delawareonline - Published 1 day ago Also reported by • CBS News
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources