Moment of silence held for Kobe Bryant, daughter at Coppin State game

Moment of silence held for Kobe Bryant, daughter at Coppin State game

Moment of silence held for Kobe Bryant, daughter at Coppin State game

Just one day after a helicopter crash in California, killing Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others, tributes took place across the country.
bmunoz2424

BIG BDZL RT @espn: A 24-second moment of silence was held for Kobe and Gianna Bryant before the Uconn-Team USA game. https://t.co/jBeDTfPH7i 9 seconds ago

MLAS

Melissa RT @MikeVorkunov: The Madison Square Garden crowd chants "Kobe Kobe Kobe" to honor Kobe Bryant after the Knicks held a moment of silence fo… 21 seconds ago

phamz3

Moe Phareed 🇵🇸 RT @ESPNFC: Real Madrid held a moment of silence in remembrance of Kobe Bryant. Sergio Ramos paid homage by wearing Bryant's USA jersey.… 2 minutes ago

PrudentOzomma

Prudent RT @goal: Sergio Ramos wore a Kobe Bryant jersey as Real Madrid held a moment of silence in training today ❤ https://t.co/aarIHnCFxm 3 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Target Center Honors Kobe, Daughter Gigi [Video]Target Center Honors Kobe, Daughter Gigi

Mike Max was at the emotional Minnesota Timberwolves game Monday night (2:39). WCCO 4 News At 10 – January 27, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:39Published

Kobe Bryant [Video]Kobe Bryant

People everywhere in a state of shock and mourning over the incredible loss and death of 41 year old Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna

Credit: WCBIPublished

