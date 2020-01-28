|
Moment of silence held for Kobe Bryant, daughter at Coppin State game
Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Just one day after a helicopter crash in California, killing Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others, tributes took place across the country.
