Doctors weigh in on pros and cons of genetic testing kits

INTODAY'S HEALTHCONNECTION.AT 59 YEARSOLD....ROBINVANDERMOSS WASDIAGNOSED WITHCANCER.Robin L.

Vandermoss --it's tracked through myfather and his father...so ijust kind of want to put thepuzzle together :05NOW...MORE THAN 6MONTHS LATER....HE'SUNDERGOINGGENETIC TESTING ATTHEDACARE.Robin L.

Vandermoss --hopefully we end up withsome results that can beuseful for my chidlren andtheir children going on :07HE'S TAKING A ROUTETHAT DOCTORS SAY ISBEST UNDER HISCIRCUMSTANCES.AS DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER GENETICTESTING KITS GROWIN DEMAND....DOCTORS AREINFORMINGPEOPLE....THERE ARETIMES TO USETHEM...AND TIMES TOSEEK AN ALTERNATEROUTE.Bobbi McGivern, GeneticCounselor, ThedaCareRegional Cancer Center-- if anybody has a strongpersonal or family historyof cancer...or heartdisease or otherconditions running in theirfamily...then they reallyneed a more formalevaulation :12HERE'S HOW THESETESTS WORK...https://www.23andme.com/howitworks/)YOU SEND A SALIVASAMPLE IN THE MAIL....YOUR SAMPLE ISTESTED IN A LAB...AND YOU RECIEVEYOUR RESULTS...REVEALING APLETHORA OF NEWINFORMATION ABOUTYOURSELF.SUCH AS...WHAT TYPE OF EARWAX YOU HAVE....IF YOU HAVE A FEAROF PUBLICSPEAKING...OR YOUR ICE CREAMFLAVORPREFERENCE...DOCTORS SAY IF YOUCHOOSE TO USE AGENE TESTING KITTHAT YOU'VEORDEREDONLINE.......IT'S BESTTO READ THE FINEPRINT.MAKE SURE YOUUNDERSTAND THECAPABILITIES OF THETEST....AND LOOKCLOSELY AT THEPRIVACYINFORMATION SO YOUKNOW WHAT THE LABIS DOING WITH YOURD-N-A.OVERALL...DOCTORSSAY...DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER GENETICTESTING KITS HAVEINSPIRED A VALUABLETREND.Bobbi McGivern, GeneticCounselor, ThedaCareRegional Cancer Center --"families are talking moreabout familyhistory....asking some ofthe older relatives what isin the family...maybeinitiating someconversations withprimary care doctors thatthey wouldn't have hadotherwise." :12SIMPLY USE THE KITSWISELY...AND SEEK AGENETICS REFERALFROM YOUR PRIMARYCARE DOCTOR...IFYOU HAVE RISKFACTORS OR A FAMILYHISTORY.REPORTING INAPPLETON.

